Nicolas Cage on ‘Pig’ and why he doesn’t consider himself an ‘actor’

Nicolas Cage is an Oscar winner known for delivering memorable and totally original performances in a wide range of beloved films: the action hit “Face / Off”, the searing drama “Leaving Las Vegas” and the wonderfully surreal “Adaptation”. Even after acting for decades, Cage manages to surprise and find completely original ways to approach roles. And yet, he does not prefer the term “actor”.

“For me that always means, ‘Oh, he’s a great actor, so he’s a great liar,’” Cage says. “So at the risk of sounding like a pretentious asshole, I like the word ‘comedian’ because comedian means you go into your heart, or you go into your imagination, or your memories or your dreams, and you’re bringing back something. thing to communicate with the public.

Cage talks at length about his career in the latest episode of Varietyfrom the Awards Circuit podcast, from his birth in an artistic family (his uncle is Francis Ford Coppola) to his current film, “Pig”. Listen below!

Cage knows that his unique acting choices can sometimes be seen as broad. When asked about the term ‘above’ he replies, ‘Well, when they tell me that, I say,’ You tell me where the top is and I’ll tell you if I’ve passed any. “. ‘”

Cage notes that his choices were deliberate – trying to break away from what audiences were used to seeing. “It was my Aunt Talia Shire who first told me, ‘Naturalism is a style,’” he says. “And I was also a big believer in the synchronicity of the arts, and that what you could do with one art form, you could do and another meaning. You know, in painting, for example, you can become abstract, you can become photorealistic, you can become impressionist, why not try that with film performance? “

Cage continues: “Stanislavsky said the worst thing an actor can do is imitate. Being a bit of a rebel, I wanted to break this rule. So I tried with ‘Wild at Heart’, a Warhol-style approach to Sailor Ripley’s character. In films, like “Prisoners of Phantom Country” or even “Face / Off” or “The Vampire’s Kiss”, I experienced what I would like to call Western Kabuki or a more baroque or lyrical style of cinematic performance. Free yourself from naturalism, so to speak, and express the performance in a broader way.

But the actor admits he was looking to go back to a more subtle style. Cage is currently winning high praise for his turn in “Pig,” in which he plays Rob, a former lonely chef who now hunts truffles with his beloved pig. When the pig is kidnapped, Rob sets out on a journey to retrieve her which ends up revealing much of her past. It’s a wonderful meditation on love and heartbreak from first-time director Michael Sarnoski, whom Cage calls “Archangel Michael”.

“I knew after a few flops that I had been marginalized in the studio system; and I wasn’t going to be invited by them, ”he said. “I always knew that it would take a young filmmaker who would come back or remember certain films that I had made and know that I could be good at his script and rediscover myself. And that’s why he’s not just Michael, he’s the Archangel Michael. That wouldn’t happen if he didn’t have the openness to say, “Come with me. “

Cage discusses his work with Brandy, his mammalian partner, who was not the best to take the lead, and how his own relationship with his beloved cat Merlin has helped him prepare for some of the emotional scenes. It also covers a wide range of topics, from his casting idea for “She-Hulk” to a joke in Melissa McCarthy’s movie “Spy” about a “Face / Off Machine” – a homage to the movie. John Woo action where he and John Travolta play characters who exchange faces. (Cage hasn’t seen “Spy” yet but loves the joke and wants to check it out.)

Cage actually quotes how there was a moment in “Face / Off” where the lines between fact and fiction blurred for him. “There was a time there where I think I really left my body, where I just got scared,” he recalls. “Am I playing or is it real?” And I can see it when I watch the movie, that moment is in my eyes.

Also in this episode, Vicky Krieps and Mia Wasikowska discuss their intertwined roles in Mia Hansen-Løve’s “Bergman Island”. In the film, Krieps plays a filmmaker named Chris who travels with her husband to Faro, the island where Ingmar Bergman lived and worked. There, Chris begins to imagine a new scenario about a young woman who comes to the island for a wedding. Wachowski plays Amy, the woman in Chris’ story whose life is more than just a likeness of Chris.

Krieps and Wachowski talk about their roles in the film, which the latter described as “an echo of each other”.

