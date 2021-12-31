Top 10 stories in 2021 from Universal Studios Hollywood

What a year 2021 has been! After taking time off last year for obvious reasons, Universal Studios Hollywood has reopened after spending most of 2020 closed. While it wasn’t as hectic as in other years, there were still some notable events surrounding the destination as the park began to move closer to a semblance of normalcy.

So let’s take a look at the Top 10 Universal Studios Hollywood Stories in 2021.

10. CityWalk Starbucks is closing

We’ll start the list with a surprising closure, as CityWalk Hollywood’s Starbucks closed suddenly in April. Starbucks was one of many CityWalk sites to close this year, but made the list because it came out of nowhere. The location reopened at the end of 2020 and everything seemed to indicate that everything was fine. The good news is that we can still get our “Basic” inside Universal Studios Hollywood, as the location in the park remains open for all of our PSL needs. Meanwhile, the location at CityWalk remains intact.

9. Resumption of construction of Super Nintendo World

One of Universal’s less well-kept secrets was that Super Nintendo World was under construction in the Lower Lot. The project was moving forward and, well, 2020 has arrived. As with most projects in the industry, construction slowed down and finally came to a halt. As we entered 2021 and the park reopened, construction started to pick up speed – where we even got ‘official confirmation’ on a building wall.

No surprises here, but now it’s officially official. Super Nintendo World signage now on construction walls. @UniStudios pic.twitter.com/JCawLYO1f9 – Inside Universal (@insideuniversal) April 8, 2021

We still don’t know the details, including the opening schedule, but the terrain is slowly starting to look like what we’ve seen on the recently opened Universal Studios Japan terrain.

8. Opening of the Minion café

One of the first novelties of the year was the Minion Caf, which guests were able to discover during the “Taste of Universal” event. Replacing “Gru’s Lab Caf”, the new quick service point features a vibrant, retro-style brick exterior with lovely murals based on beloved characters and locations from the source films painted all around – bringing a new element of life. at the park’s Super Silly Zone Fun Land.

Some of the menu items include classic grilled cheese, grilled cheese with meatballs, chicken and bacon mac n cheese ranch, and banana and Nutella pudding.

7. NBC Sports Grill & Brew opens at CityWalk

After being delayed for a year, NBC Sports Grill & Brew finally opened in CityWalk Hollywood in July. The restaurant is an original Universal business, first opened at CityWalk Orlando in 2015, and features a menu curated by Universal Studios Hollywoods Executive Chef Marie Grimm, covering all the bases with a fresh take on food. pub fare, including savory appetizers, savory sandwiches, burgers, fresh salads, hearty cereal bowls and gourmet desserts.

The restaurant also has a full bar and a huge selection of over 40 beers, including 862 as IPA or Seasonal Draft tailored for the Universal CityWalk Hollywood location.

Now hopefully we can get some information on Toothsome Chocolate Emporium, which appears to be in purgatory.

6. Changes in management

Recently announced in December, Universal Parks is witnessing a leadership upheaval as executives close to retirement. The biggest change affecting Universal Studios Hollywood is the departure of Karen Irwin, current President of Universal Studios Hollywood, who will replace Bill Davis as President of Universal Orlando Resort effective January 1, 2022.

Tom Mehrmann, who most recently served as President of Universal Beijing Resort, will assume the new role of President, Pacific Rim, Universal Parks & Resorts, overseeing Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Studios Japan and Universal Beijing Resort.

Karen Irwin became President of Universal Studios Hollywood in November 2016, where she oversaw considerable growth and led the development and Hollywood opening of The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash and the revamp of Jurassic World: The Ride. .

5. A taste of the universal

After a year of closure, Universal has finally given fans a literal ‘taste’ of the park with their inaugural food tasting event, Taste of Universal – marking the first time guests have been able to enter the park since March 14, 2020 .

Taking place over the weekend, the event allowed guests to walk around the Upper Lot of the theme park as well as descend the first Starway escalator for a great view of the Los Angeles boutique at many available stores and to taste up to five different dishes. offers from certain locations.

For California residents, it was the first step towards some normalcy. With capacity limitations in place, the crowds were relatively light. As the restrictions eased, guests were able to begin to experience some of the park’s regular operations – potentially enjoying the attractions.

4. Jurassic World: The new stages and the finale of The Ride

It’s not often that a theme park makes drastic adjustments to a new theme park attraction. So it was a pretty impressive surprise when Jurassic World: The Ride reopened with newly updated scenes, including the new finale featuring the incredible animatronic Indominus Rex.

Predator Cove received a massive overhaul, ditching the corpses of pterodactyls and now featuring a destroyed Gyrosphere vehicle, and the return of the Compies playing tug of war with a hat.

The big change was the finale, especially just before the drop, which features some really impressive Indominus animatronic. Universal states that the realistic, fully articulated Indominus stretches almost 55 feet horizontally from head to tail and over 22 feet vertically, amplified by the fluidity of its movements and synchronized movements that deliver a level of authenticity. unprecedented.

3. Halloween Horror Nights is back!

Sure, the holidays and the Grinchmas have returned, but nothing holds the candle at Halloween Horror Nights as the big event returns to Universal Studios Hollywood. While the event had to make adjustments with a few notable cuts, fans and casual attendees no doubt enjoyed that feeling of being back at Halloween Horror Nights and wandering through mazes and spooky areas.

This year’s lineup includes five returning mazes, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The Exorcist, Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, The Curse of Pandoras Box and The Walking Dead Attraction, plus two new additions The Haunting of Hill House and Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein’s Lives. The fan-favorite Streetcar of Terror is also back, themed in The Ultimate Purge in much the same way it was in the 2015s.

There is nothing that compares to this feeling in the fall of enjoying that smell of HORRAH NIEZ fog.

2. The secret life of pets: opening without a leash

Hollywood’s new merry-go-round was ready to go. An opening date was set, media previews were held, and the attraction was about to have a smooth opening preview.

Then 2020 arrived, of course.

Fast forward to 2021 and as soon as the park started to reopen, The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash officially opened!

A grand total of 64 animatronics bring the cute and cuddly characters voiced by their same respective actors from the two Secret Lives of Pets movies to life, including Max, Snowball, Buddy, and Gidget, for audiences of all ages to see and enjoy. appreciate.

As our review indicated, this is one of the best theme park additions in recent history, as the park was very lacking in a family-friendly, screen-less dark ride.

1. Universal Studios Hollywood reopens

I mean, what else could it have been?

After being officially closed for 396 days, guests were able to step under the arches and enjoy Universal Studios Hollywood once again.

For theme park fans, this provided a cathartic release after being stranded for so long, especially in California. Of course, there were bigger and more important things at stake; but for many, theme parks were the joy of getting away from it all. A chance to relieve stress and leave all your worries at the entrance of the portal. The pandemic has affected us all in different ways, but on April 15 we were able to enjoy our hobby that we had taken for granted for so long once again.