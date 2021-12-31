Entertainment
Rob Schneider expresses his gratitude to the police as “hard working Americans”
Actor Rob Schneider Expresses Gratitude to Police Calling Them “Very Good, Hard-working Americans”, Says Anti-Police Sentiment “Unjustified” After Arizona Police Helped Him With Broken Car
- Actor Rob Schneider has expressed his appreciation for the police on Fox & Friends
- Schneider hailed the cops as “very good and hard-working Americans” who should be appreciated for protecting people every day
- He thinks the anti-cop sentiment is “unwarranted” and that “things are falling apart very quickly without police and without this protection”
- The actor was rescued by Scottsdale Police Officer Paul Lee on December 22 after his Tesla broke down on the side of the freeway
- Schneider’s comments come as nation continues to debate police funding as crime rises across the country
Comedic actor Rob Schneider called police “very good, hard-working Americans” in an interview with Fox & Friends after an Arizona officer came to his aid when his car broke down.
Schneider was on the road in Scottsdale when his Tesla broke down, cornering him in the middle of a freeway on December 22.
He was rescued by Officer Paul Lee, who the actor said remained calm as vehicles sped past, while Schneider was shaken by traffic.
“I was literally shaking,” he said.
Actor Rob Schneider expressed his appreciation for the police on Fox & Friends Thursday after an Arizona cop helped him after his car broke down on the side of the freeway
Lee parked behind him and then blocked off the cars area to make sure he was protected. He also kept Schneider calm until a tow truck arrived, the comedian said, then drove him to the department to say hello.
After the incident, the famous comedian tweeted a photo with several officers thanking them for their help. “Huge THANKS to Scottsdale Finest @scottsdalePD for all of your help today when my car broke down! Thanks, Agent Lee! YOU CAN DO IT!!’ he wrote.
Schneider made an appearance on Fox & Friends Thursday to express his gratitude to the Scottsdale Police Department and law enforcement officers in general.
“Day in and day out they protect us, keep us safe and are also in stressful situations all day,” he said. “I really appreciate the work they do.”
Schneider highlighted some of the ways Scottsdale officers are benefiting their community, such as recently by taking children to buy Christmas presents.
“They’re just really good, hard-working Americans. Their job is to protect citizens who don’t listen to their wives, like me, and find themselves stranded on the side of the road, ”said Schneider. “I am grateful to the Scottsdale PD. “
The actor noted that his wife had warned him not to get out of the car.
Asked about anti-cop sentiment in the United States in recent years, Schneider said he thought it was “unwarranted.”
“Things are falling apart very quickly without the police and without this protection. You’re gonna need this. You’re going to want this. And I think they’re slandered, and it’s not justified, ”Schneider said.
He praised law enforcement officers for their bravery and dedication to protecting others and sometimes putting themselves in danger.
“These are the people who are going to run into a building as opposed to the people who are trying to run away,” Schneider told Fox. “These are the people we need to show appreciation for. “
Schneider’s comments come as the nation continues to debate the police and the movement to fund the police.
The movement gained popularity in 2020 following the police killings of several black Americans, including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Elijah McClain at the hands of law enforcement officers.
The move has seen some local governments pass legislation to cut police budgets, but several cities are now backing down as crime across the country has continued to rise since 2020.
