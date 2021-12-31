12 Best Hollywood Superhero Performances of the Year, Ranked

Hollywood superhero franchises have survived and then thrived through this year of coronavirus variants, whether fans are snuggled up at home while watching streaming titles from Marvel and DCs, or ultimately venturing into them. theaters to watch Disney and Sony comic book movies, which were five of the six biggest domestic hits of 2021.

The success of these films is based on human performance layered in the midst of all the computer effects. Here are a dozen actors who have particularly brought depth to their superhero worlds:

12. Richard Madden and Kit Harington (The Eternals)

These Game of Thrones alumni are two-thirds of a kinetic love triangle opposed to Gemma Chan in Eternals. Madden skillfully plays his Ikaris character as a Superman with a dark side, an immortal according to the master plan book while harboring serious secrets. And Harington’s boyfriend character Dane Whitman as he’s destined for more cool stuff, as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s future dark knight poignantly shows here that there is nothing wrong. to be eternally human.

11. Ray Fisher (Zack Snyders Justice League)

The performance of Fishermen as Cyborg is the true heart of the Snyders Justice League. The actor who made headlines with accusations of how he was treated by director Joss Whedon and studio management during production was so good in the Snyder Cut, it’s disheartening to realize that he might never reprise the role. Unlike Whedon, Snyder (who originally helmed the feature film) felt Cyborgs’ character was worth building a story, as well as potential spinoffs.

10. Ezra Miller (Zack Snyders Justice League)

The Snyder Cut, the four-hour streaming version of the maligned two-hour theatrical release was saved in part by Miller’s well-started performance (as a super speedster the Flash), much of which was left on the Whedons editing floor in 2017. Miller goes from comedic relief to a life-saving role in the Snyders version, and where Whedon had slowed Millers Flash, Snyder put him into fifth gear. Also now showing: Miller is proving himself worthy of a highly anticipated Flash movie.

9. Hailee Steinfeld (Hawkeye)

As master archer and beloved sidekick Kate Bishop, the lively Steinfeld creates a performance of stark contrasts against Jeremy Renners’ more serious hero Hawkeye / Clint Barton. Steinfeld is doing so well as a Hawkeyes apprentice that her character is about to go in several directions: Bishop could have his own show or become a next-gen Avenger. Maybe both.

8. Tom Hiddleston (Loki)

The talented Hiddleston only ever brings a total commitment to inhabiting the MCU’s most mischievous character like Loki, and Disney Plus is better at that. The streaming series dramatically puts Loki in an unknown position: he must be thinking of someone other than himself. Hiddleston devours such dialogue, smiling as he chews the scenery.

7. Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)

Simu Liu took on a lesser-known comic book character, and rippling with warmth, humor, and winning vulnerability made Shang-Chi a household name. From dangerous streetcars and scaffolding to the perilous dance of family intrigue, his emotional and physical performances justify Shang-Chi becoming a next-gen Avenger, every time Marvel Studios brings this team together.

6. Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

As Wanda Maximoff, the eclectic Olsen shows off comedic and dramatic gifts (all that tragic denial!) Now, after WandaVision and her next appearance in the next Doctor Strange film, her Scarlet Witch enters the pantheon of essential characters from the MCU.

5. Florence Pugh (Black Widow)

Why do Black Widow, after the main character of Scarlett Johanssons was already killed in Avengers: Endgame in 2019? Well, one main reason: to dramatize the passing of the superhero torch to brotherly character Yelena Belova, a role Pugh embraced with athletic ferocity and swift comedic poise. With Black Widow as a solid starting point, Pugh should remain ready to return to Marvel’s service if necessary.

4. Margot Robbie (The Suicide Squad)

Relentlessly playing Harley Quinn, Robbie is reliably the most electric presence in DC’s sprawling team-up movies, dropping shy liners down with as much force as his fierce punches. She again steals entire scenes in James Gunns The Suicide Squad, and with every DC screen-release, including Birds of Prey, she proves her radiant Harley could direct solo films between the Suicide Squadfests.

3. Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)

No matter what decade the WandaVision parody shines from, Hahn shines like a supernova as Agatha Harkness. With her supreme comedic versatility, she complements Elizabeth Olsens Wanda, seamlessly transitioning from an over-the-top supporting character to a responsible villain.

2. Tony Leung (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)

The international superstar is so alluring as fatherly villain Shang-Chi Wenwu that the scenes seem to lean towards Leung’s magnetic energy. By conveying a complex blend of family passion and calculating threat, the veteran actor has created perhaps the most charismatic villain in the MCU.

1. Tom Holland (Spider-Man: No Way Home)

After spending years under the iron leadership of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), webslinger Hollands is no longer a Spider-Kid. The actors’ final outing as Peter Parker in this Sony trilogy is a tour de force, as Holland does more than just hold on alongside some of the greatest superhero and villainous cast of the past two decades.