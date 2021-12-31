Nicolas Cage prefers the actor to the actor, thank you very much





Nicolas Cage and Alex Wolff Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images) Nicolas Cage is on a wave of success lately. Over the past few years he’s put on a handful of fantastic performances that have reminded us of why we became obsessed with Cage in the first place. Although the quality of the film set varies, Cage ultimately got some footage worthy of his specific skills with turns in Color out of space, Prisoners of Ghost Country, and his last, Pork, which could put him back in the Oscar race for the first time since 2003. While this is one of the world’s most beloved and confusing screen presences, it turns out that Nic Cage doesn’t care much about the term actor, which follows. Instead, as he said on the Variety price circuit podcast, Cage prefers the comedian, who also follows. To me that always implies, Oh, he’s a great actor, so he’s a great liar, Cage said. So at the risk of sounding like a pretentious asshole, I like the word comedian because comedian means you step into your heart, or you step into your imagination, or your memories, or your dreams, and bring something back for. communicate with the public. We would never accuse Nicolas Cage of being a pretentious asshole. However, he explains his thinking a little more in the interview, by relying on modes of acting other than naturalism. It was my aunt Talia Shire who first told me: Naturalism is a style. And I was also a big believer in the synchronicity of the arts, and that what you could do with one art form, you could do and another meaning. You know, in painting, for example, you can become abstract, you can become photorealistic, you can become impressionist, why not try that with film performance? G / O Media may earn a commission 35% reduction Pack of 3 Wi-Fi Mesh Eero 6 Fix your internet

Friend, you have a Wi-Fi problem, and I have a Wi-Fi solution! Get this 3 pack of Eero 6 mesh routers and watch all of your connection problems like sin and responsibility fade away at a baptism! When asked for the sentence above, Cage replied like only he could: Well when they tell me that I say, you tell me where the top is, and I’ll tell you whether or not I am. above. Happy New Year, Nicolas Cage. Well, see you on the other side.

