Entertainment
Janelle Brown Tells Her Fk Off Husband Kody “In Stunning New Sister Wife Sequence
KA-BOOM!
Things are about to explode on Sister Wives.
And the source of this fiery tension may surprise you.
It won’t be Meri Brown, despite the many cryptic messages she wrote about her husband Kody; Nor will it be Christine Brown, who left Kody altogether last month.
Instead, Janelle Brown will be the one to let her spiritual spouse have her.
In a preview of this Sunday’s all-new episode of Sister Wives, Janelle will be embarking with Kody on Kody’s extremely strict COVID-19 protocols.
As detailed in the previous episode, Kody put together a list in fall 2020 that outlined everything his sister brides need to do if they want to see him amid this ongoing pandemic.
For example?
No one can enter a restaurant. All purchased products must be disinfected before being brought inside. Women must change clothes after visiting any type of establishment.
I look at these rules and am amazed, Janelle says in the official TLC of Kodys Pandemic Rules Recap, adding mockingly:
Okay, so there are Kody’s 10 Billion Commandments.
Janelle and Kody’s oldest sons, Gabriel and Garrison, are also clearly frustrated that they don’t have their dad around.
Because he’s a selfish jerk, however, Kody doesn’t care that he hasn’t seen some of his kids for many months.
Instead, he expresses his irritation in front of the camera that Janelle would rather have the boys around me.
After Janelle tells Kody she was planning to go to Utah for Thanksgiving (Thanksgiving 2020; this episode was filmed age ago), Kody insinuates that she doesn’t take her 10 Billion Commandments – or the CDC’s guidelines – seriously.
This elicits a legitimately angry reaction from Janelle, who is generally perhaps the most laid-back of all sister brides.
Don’t you think I know about it? Do you think I’m not paying attention? she asks Kody.
I think you understand what I’m talking about and I want you to respect that, Kody replies.
And that was all Janelle had to hear. To close this trailer, she walks away from her husband … but not before saying the following to Kody:
Yeah, fuck you.
Elsewhere in Sunday’s episode, Gabriel will be firmly supporting his mother.
Via a preview released by Hollywood Life, Gabe talks with his mother about his plans for the vacation, making it clear that he would rather have his immediate family go somewhere with Christine … rather than stay in Flagstaff with Kody.
If she’s traveling and is cool with it, why not have Thanksgiving with Christine?
“Dad can do his bullshit and do ours well,” Gabe said to his mother.
He then elaborates a bit, highlighting how Kody’s COVID rules and guidelines have affected his own children.
I’m tired of it. It literally ruins our family, Gabe admits to Janelle.
Janelle is exhausted by everything at this point.
“My kids, my boys, and Kody are on these very opposing sides and there is no compromise,” she said to the camera.
It’s just talking, talking, talking, trying to convince, convincing your point of view. That’s it. I’ve been trying to get us to find some kind of common ground for 9 months, and there is no compromise on either side. “
Sources
2/ https://www.thehollywoodgossip.com/2021/12/janelle-brown-tells-husband-kody-to-f-k-off-in-stunning-new-sist/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]