Janelle Brown Tells Her Fk Off Husband Kody “In Stunning New Sister Wife Sequence

KA-BOOM!

Things are about to explode on Sister Wives.

And the source of this fiery tension may surprise you.

It won’t be Meri Brown, despite the many cryptic messages she wrote about her husband Kody; Nor will it be Christine Brown, who left Kody altogether last month.

Instead, Janelle Brown will be the one to let her spiritual spouse have her.

In a preview of this Sunday’s all-new episode of Sister Wives, Janelle will be embarking with Kody on Kody’s extremely strict COVID-19 protocols.

As detailed in the previous episode, Kody put together a list in fall 2020 that outlined everything his sister brides need to do if they want to see him amid this ongoing pandemic.

For example?

No one can enter a restaurant. All purchased products must be disinfected before being brought inside. Women must change clothes after visiting any type of establishment.

I look at these rules and am amazed, Janelle says in the official TLC of Kodys Pandemic Rules Recap, adding mockingly:

Okay, so there are Kody’s 10 Billion Commandments.

Janelle and Kody’s oldest sons, Gabriel and Garrison, are also clearly frustrated that they don’t have their dad around.

Because he’s a selfish jerk, however, Kody doesn’t care that he hasn’t seen some of his kids for many months.

Instead, he expresses his irritation in front of the camera that Janelle would rather have the boys around me.

After Janelle tells Kody she was planning to go to Utah for Thanksgiving (Thanksgiving 2020; this episode was filmed age ago), Kody insinuates that she doesn’t take her 10 Billion Commandments – or the CDC’s guidelines – seriously.

This elicits a legitimately angry reaction from Janelle, who is generally perhaps the most laid-back of all sister brides.

Don’t you think I know about it? Do you think I’m not paying attention? she asks Kody.

I think you understand what I’m talking about and I want you to respect that, Kody replies.

And that was all Janelle had to hear. To close this trailer, she walks away from her husband … but not before saying the following to Kody:

Yeah, fuck you.

Elsewhere in Sunday’s episode, Gabriel will be firmly supporting his mother.

Via a preview released by Hollywood Life, Gabe talks with his mother about his plans for the vacation, making it clear that he would rather have his immediate family go somewhere with Christine … rather than stay in Flagstaff with Kody.

If she’s traveling and is cool with it, why not have Thanksgiving with Christine?

“Dad can do his bullshit and do ours well,” Gabe said to his mother.

He then elaborates a bit, highlighting how Kody’s COVID rules and guidelines have affected his own children.

I’m tired of it. It literally ruins our family, Gabe admits to Janelle.

Janelle is exhausted by everything at this point.

“My kids, my boys, and Kody are on these very opposing sides and there is no compromise,” she said to the camera.

It’s just talking, talking, talking, trying to convince, convincing your point of view. That’s it. I’ve been trying to get us to find some kind of common ground for 9 months, and there is no compromise on either side. “