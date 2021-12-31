TV Tonight: David Attenborough explores a gigantic graveyard | TV & radio





Attenborough and the mammoth cemetery 8 p.m., BBC One Granted, this title might not instantly conjure up seasonal images of sparks and candy canes. But it’s still a calming dose of Attenborough. In this unique room, he meets a couple who accidentally found a mammoth fossil in Swindon. Joined by archaeologists and paleontologists, they excavate what turns out to be a gigantic cemetery in the prehistoric bed of the Thames. Cue a very exciting lesson on the relationship between early humans and mammoths during the Ice Ages. Hollie richardson Christmas University Challenge 8:30 p.m., BBC Two As the festive run of this year’s quizshow continues with the graduate candidates, tonight’s second semi-final sees host Jeremy Paxman asking questions of the other two round winners. Which team will secure a place in the final? TIME The Great British Sewing Bee: Celebrity New Years Special 9 p.m., BBC One After the Christmas special, here’s another tailoring extravaganza to take us into the New Year. Tonight, Drag Race winner Lawrence Chaney, Starstruck designer Rose Matafeo, reporter Kirsty Wark and Steps singer Claire Richards made a party vest and turned old clothes into children’s party outfits. Sara Pascoe is the host, while Patrick Grant and Esme Young are judges. TIME A night at the London zoo 9 p.m., Canal 4 Alex Brooker and Josh Widdicombe spend the night at the zoo, American Werewolf the London way that makes the show rule of If You Break It You Pay For It seem even more ominous, frankly. Comedians Desiree Burch and Guz Khan join them as they befriend the penguins and dodge stupendous amounts of camel dung. Ali catterall Celebrity i just told you 10 p.m., Canal 4 Produced by Richard Bacon, here is the celebrity special debut version of the new game show with a unique twist brought to you by Jimmy Carr (yes, him again). As questions are written throughout the show based on things being said, Aisling Bea, Asim Chaudhry, Alex Horne, and Lorraine Kelly need to be careful and answer them correctly to win big for charity. TIME And just like that 9 p.m., Comedy of the Sky The other three (Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis) continue their quest to navigate the New World with its Platoons, podcasts, and people of different races that you can actually be friends with. This week the girls are embarking on more adventures that fans can add to their rerun collections. Hannah verdier Choice of films Anthony Hopkins and Emma Thompson. Photograph: Columbia Pictures / Allstar Leftovers of the Day (James Ivory, 1993), 4:50 p.m., BBC Two

The best film from Merchant Ivorys, a devastatingly sadly drama superbly adapted by Ruth Prawer Jhabvala from Kazuo Ishiguros’ country house novel in the 1930s. Anthony Hopkins is the repression personified by Stevens, the loyal butler of the Nazi sympathizer of James Fox, Lord Darlington. But when new housekeeper Kenton (Emma Thompson) arrives at the estate and takes an interest in him, there are hints of a thaw in his character. Hopkins and Thompson are at the top of their game, nuanced yet emotionally precise, in a world bounded by class and tradition. Simon wardell Judy (Rupert Goold, 2019), 9 p.m., BBC Two

Unreliable and uninsurable, it’s Judy Garland in late 1968, just before flying to London for a five-week concert series at Talk of the Town nightclub, in this drama. The actor and singer is a sadly declining figure: underweight, addicted to prescription drugs, often drunk and missing her children in Los Angeles, whom she cannot afford to care for. But still, in the exceptional performance of Rene Zellwegers, she can wow you with a song and inspire the adoration of her many fans. A tragedy over the uses and abuses of talent. SW Live Sport First division football: Everton v Newcastle United 7:30 p.m., Amazon Prime Video. And Manchester United v Burnley at 8:15 p.m.

