What is the next step for Ghislaine Maxwell after the guilty verdict? | Entertainment

WHO WERE THE ACCUSERS OF GHISLAINE MAXWELLS?
FOR WHAT CHARGES WAS GHISLAINE MAXWELL SENTENCED?
The trial involved six counts:
1.conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in unlawful sexual acts
2.encouraging a minor to travel to engage in illegal sexual acts
3.conspiracy to transport minors with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity
4.transport of a minor with the intention of engaging in criminal sexual activity
5.Sex trafficking conspiracy
6.sexual trafficking of a minor
She was found guilty on all counts except the second count, despite claims by her lawyers that she was a hassle.
WHY WAS IT ACQUIRED ON A SINGLE CAPITAL?
Without the public statements by the jurors, which have yet to come forward, it is impossible to say for sure. But count two, inducing a minor to travel to engage in unlawful sexual acts, was perhaps the most ambiguous of the charges. Maxwell was accused of luring Jane to New York, arranging thefts and giving gifts, knowing that Epstein would mistreat her. During deliberations, the jury seemed to cling to this count, asking for the definition of “seduction” in a note.
HOW EXACTLY DO YOU PRONCE GHISLAINE?
Think French. Hard g, silent s. First syllable: ghee, like clarified butter. If it helps, the coverage of the New York Post run by Rupert Murdoch, a rival of the late media baron’s father Maxwell in the aftermath of the verdict: GHILTY!
AT WHAT TIME IN PRISON IS GHISLAINE MAXWELL CONCERNED?
The most serious charge on which the 60-year-old has been convicted carries up to 40 years in prison. The charge she acquitted was fairly minor, with a maximum of five years.
WHAT TO FOLLOW FOR GHISLAINE MAXWELL?
She must be sentenced, but no date has yet been set. A statement from the family on the night of the verdict said an appeal had already been filed. And she faces another trial, for two counts of perjury that were drawn from her indictment.
WHY IS GHISLAINE MAXWELL ACCUSED OF PERJURY?
Those the counts are based on his responses to the 2016 depositions in a lawsuit since settled by the accuser Virginia Giuffre. She is accused of lying by saying I don’t know what you are talking about in response to a question about whether Epstein had a plan to recruit underage girls for sex massages. She is also accused of lying, saying that she did not remember if there were any toys or sex devices in Epstein’s Florida house and saying that she did not know that Epstein had sex with someone other than her. His lawyers argued that such depositions should not be used in the criminal trial due to a court-approved deal, his answers would be kept confidential.
WHAT DOES GHISLAINE MAXWELL DO BEFORE HER ARREST?
Maxwell was arrested in July 2020 almost a year after Epstein committed suicide in prison while awaiting trial. After Epstein’s death, she retired from public activities such as running an ocean charity. Her localization has become a subject of public speculation. Was it she eating a burger and reading a book about CIA agents in Southern California? Did she live in Britain or Paris or maybe even Massachusetts? Prosecutors say she went into hiding in New Hampshire where she was ultimately arrested in a million dollar house where she kept her cell phone wrapped in aluminum foil.
HAS GHISLAINE MAXWELL BEEN IN PRISON ALL THIS TIME?
Yes, despite multiple bail requests, Maxwell was considered a flight risk and spent over a year in a federal dungeon in Brooklyn. His lawyers and family blasted the prison conditions as punitive and inhospitable for Maxwell’s ability to mount a proper defense. His lawyer immediately sought sentencing for Maxwell to receive a COVID-19 booster injection as infection rates in his prison increased dramatically. Once sentenced, she will be transferred to a federal prison.
HOW LONG THE TRIAL LAST?
A month. The testimony began on November 29; we had a verdict on December 29th. The entire trial was originally scheduled to last six weeks, but witness lists on both sides were significantly truncated without explanation. The jury took five full days to decide the case.
WHY GHISLAINE MAXWELL DIDN’T TESTIMONATE?
She told the judge with some challenge that she did not need to testify as the prosecution had failed to adequately prove their case. The tactic hasn’t worked for her, but it’s not unusual: High-level defendants rarely take the stand, as it opens them up to much closer scrutiny.
They were in love, but at one point the timeline is unclear, she says she became more of an employee, running her home (Epstein had homes all over: Palm Beach, Florida; New Mexico; Manhattan; a private island in the US Virgin Islands; Paris). Prosecutors presented files showing that Epstein had paid Maxwell more than $ 20 million over the years and accused her of functioning as Epstein’s Madame, recruiting underage girls to satisfy him sexually.
HOW IS PRINCE ANDREW INVOLVED IN ALL OF THIS?
WHO IS GHISLAINE MAXWELL’S HUSBAND?
A mysterious man! She was living with him when she was arrested in New Hampshire, but court documents have not made her name public. He supported his attempts at bail, but was never spotted during the trial. She had transferred most of her assets to him, but also told authorities that they were in the process of a divorce.
IS THERE SOMEONE FROM GHISLAINE MAXWELL’S TEC?
Her family supports her. His sister Isabel attended every day of the proceedings, often joined by other siblings, and her family made a strong statement of support for their sister after the verdict. Ghislaine is notably the baby of the family and would have been the favorite of her father, Robert Maxwell, who died falling from a yacht that bears his name.
HOW DID GHISLAINE MAXWELL SPEND HER TIME IN PRISON?
Associated Press reporters Larry Neumeister and Tom Hays contributed reporting. For more Maxwell coverage, visit our online hub.
