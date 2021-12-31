Assault case against Malayalam actor: prosecution requests further investigation after director’s revelations





The prosecution has requested further investigation into the sexual assault case of a female actress following revelations from a director who claimed to be a friend of actor Dileep, the eighth accused in the case.

Balachandrakumar, the director, told a local news channel that he saw Pulsar Suni, the main accused in the case, at Dileep’s residence with the actor. He also claimed that Dileep was in possession of the footage of the assault, which was handed to him by a VIP, long before it was even produced in court. In the interview, he claimed that Dileep, his brother Anoop and his wife Kavya Madhavan repeatedly asked him not to testify in court that he saw “Pulsar” Suni at the actor’s residence. Balachandrakumar, who was in talks with Dileep to make a film together, said he abandoned the project after losing interest in the project and being convinced of the actor’s involvement in the assault case. sexual. The allegations made by Balachandrakumar against Dileep may be a punch for the prosecution in the case which had gone to the High Court against the trial court, claiming that permission to question nine prosecution witnesses in the case had not been granted. On February 17, 2017, a prominent actress was reportedly abducted and sexually assaulted in a moving car near Kochi. The case grabbed the headlines and in July Dileep, who has appeared in over 150 Malayalam films, was arrested on charges of criminal conspiracy, wrongful forcible confinement and intent to violate modesty. a woman. It was released on bail after spending 85 days in prison. The trial in this case is expected to end soon. Meanwhile, the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) demanded in a Facebook post that state law enforcement mechanisms thoroughly examine Balachandrakumar’s claims. “Do the actions alleged in the interview constitute illegal actions such as bribery and / or intimidation of key witnesses? Is the request for police protection of the person against threats to his life considered and offered to him? “

