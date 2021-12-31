The secrets of the “Godfather” revealed

Oscar nominations will be announced in February. But that we already know: None of this year’s nominees come close to being one of the best films ever made. None even come close to the scale and breadth of a movie called “The Godfather”.

It might just be the perfect movie to watch, in front of a roaring fire, during a holiday season now threatened by yet another variant of COVID-19. And the perfect companion for that may be reading a colorful new book that tells you everything you thought you knew about the making of “The Godfather” but didn’t.

Author Mark Seal won a coveted Publishers Weekly “Star” for the book, whose title comes from one of the film’s best lines, “Leave the Gun, Take the Cannoli.”

Publishers Weekly praises the book for being full of “enthralling portraits”, revealing details and “fascinating pieces for the fans to savor.”

It’s intoxicating for Seal, 68, a likable Alabamian who spent 26 years in Dallas before embracing the Mafia – at least as a subject.

It’s a story in itself, how a son from the South got involved in the Italian criminal underground and lived to talk about it. So many miles had to be covered, so many cannoli had to be eaten, before Seal’s effort became a beautiful hardcover book, published by Gallery Books, a division of Simon & Schuster.

“I was in freshman year of college when I saw the movie during spring break in 1972 in Memphis. I felt like a kid when I walked in and an adult when I walked out.” Seal says. “I had never seen such a world before. It was so foreign to me. I loved the movie and like everyone else, I became obsessed with it. to be part of this family, of this whole world.

Seal’s family moved from Alabama to Corpus Christi, Texas when he was 10 years old. His parents divorced, and he ended up graduating from high school in Memphis before earning his bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee.

He started out as a police reporter in Austin, Texas and Houston – he admits to feeling drawn to real crime in part because of the influence of “The Godfather” – and in 1979 he arrived at the Dallas Morning News , where for nearly five years he specialized in storytelling journalism for what was then his Sunday magazine. Its literary agent, Jan Miller, is based in Dallas.

He left The News to become a nomadic freelance writer, whose signature began to appear in Vanity Fair, for which he wrote stories about “the brutal murder of Joan Root”, a pioneering naturalist and environmentalist; a con artist by the name of Christian Gerhartsreiter, who falsely claimed to be from the Rockefeller dynasty; and a “mysteriously disfigured” socialite named Carolyn Mary Skelly, who once lived in the Turtle Creek mansion and who has become, in Seal’s words, “one of the world’s leading victims of diamond jewelry theft.”

By 2008, Seal had become associate editor of Vanity Fair, which commissioned him to write a story about the making of “The Godfather,” whose 50th anniversary comes in March. Feeling like the college boy again marveling at the movie classic flashing in front of him, Seal was elated.

He started by going to the Beverly Hills mansion of Paramount studio director Robert Evans, who as soon as he met the young writer asked him to go to bed.

“What?” Seal dropped.

As it turned out, fire had consumed Evans’ famous screening room in 2003, and since then he and his friends had been relegated to watching movies from where he slept and doing other things.

“So I went to bed with Robert Evans,” Seal writes, “to hear the story of the movie that both made and destroyed him.”

Evans died in 2019, and author Mario Puzo, whose novel spawned the trilogy that became the “The Godfather” films, died a decade earlier. But the blessing of the Vanity Fair article is that, due to the legwork it required, it spawned an almost 400-page book 13 years later. Seal has conducted nearly 100 interviews just for the book.

As author Nick Pileggi, who has written extensively on the Mafia, on the back cover of “Leave the Gun, Take the Cannoli” wrote: “Mark Seal’s beguiling book on the creation of The Godfather – often featuring the help of the men, it was about – could be a movie itself. He couldn’t have approached it and lived to type about it.