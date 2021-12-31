I love the word Thespian

Nicolas cage is an Oscar winner known for delivering memorable and completely original performances in a wide range of beloved films: the action hit Face / Off, the searing drama Leaving Las Vegas, and the wonderfully surreal adaptation. Even after acting for decades, Cage manages to surprise and find completely original ways to approach roles. And yet, he does not prefer the term actor.

To me that always implies, Oh, he’s a great actor, so he’s a great liar, Cage says. So at the risk of sounding like a pretentious asshole, I like the word comedian because comedian means you step into your heart, or you step into your imagination, or your memories, or your dreams, and bring something back for. communicate with the public.

Cage talks at length about his career in the latest episode of Varietys Rewards Circuit Podcast, from his birth in a family of artists (his uncle is Francis Ford Coppola) to his current film, Pork. Listen below!

Cage knows that his unique acting choices can sometimes be seen as broad. When asked about the term over the top, he responds, well, when they tell me that, I say, you tell me where the top is and I will tell you whether or not I passed it.

Cage notes that his choices were deliberately tempted to break away from what audiences were used to seeing. It was my aunt Talia Shire who told me first, naturalism is a style, he says. And I was also a big believer in the synchronicity of the arts, and that what you could do with one art form, you could do and another meaning. You know, in painting, for example, you can become abstract, you can become photorealistic, you can become impressionist, why not try that with film performance?

. –

Cage continues: Stanislavsky once said that the worst thing an actor can do is emulate. Being a bit of a rebel, I wanted to break this rule. So I tried with Wild at Heart, a Warhol-style approach to the character of Sailor Ripley. In films, like Prisoners of the Ghost Land or even Face / Off or Vampires Kiss, I would experience what I would like to call Western Kabuki or a more baroque or lyrical style of cinematic performance. Free yourself from naturalism, so to speak, and express the performance in a broader way.

But the actor admits he was looking to go back to a more subtle style. Cage is currently winning high praise for his turn in Pig, in which he plays Rob, a lonely former chef who now hunts truffles with his beloved pig. When the pig is kidnapped, Rob sets out on a journey to retrieve her which ends up revealing much of her past. It’s a beautiful meditation on love and heartbreak from first-time director Michael Sarnoski, whom Cage calls Archangel Michael.

I knew after a few flops that I had been marginalized in the studio system; and I wasn’t going to be invited by them, he said. I always knew that it would take a young filmmaker who would come back or remember certain films that I had made and know that I could be good at his script and rediscover myself. And that’s why it’s not just Michael, it’s Archangel Michael. That wouldn’t happen if he didn’t have an open mind to say, Come with me.

Cage discusses his work with Brandy, his mammalian partner, who wasn’t the best at taking charge, and how his own relationship with his beloved cat Merlin has helped him prepare for some of the emotional scenes. It also covers a wide range of topics, from his casting idea for She-Hulk to a joke in Melissa McCarthy’s movie Spy about a Face / Off machine, a homage to John Woo’s action movie where he and John Travolta play characters who exchange faces. . (Cage hasn’t seen Spy yet but loves the joke and wants to check it out.)

Cage is actually citing how there was a point in Face / Off where the lines between fact and fiction blurred for him. There was a point in that where I think I really left my body, where I just got scared, he recalls. Am I acting or is it real? And I can see it when I watch the movie, that moment is in my eyes.

Also in this episode, Vicky Krieps and Mia Wasikowska discuss their intertwined roles in Mia Hansen-Lves Bergman Island. In the film, Krieps plays a filmmaker named Chris who travels with her husband to Faro, the island where Ingmar Bergman lived and worked. There, Chris begins to imagine a new scenario about a young woman who comes to the island for a wedding. Wachowski plays Amy, the woman in Chris’ story whose life is more than just a likeness of Chris.

Krieps and Wachowski talk about their roles in the film, which the latter described as an echo of each other.

