Arkansas breaks record for daily COVID-19 cases with 4,978





LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said the state had its highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in a day since the pandemic began on Thursday amid an increase in the virus powered by omicron across the country. Arkansas reported 4,978 new cases of illness caused by the coronavirus, surpassing the previous record of 4,304 on January 1. Hutchinson said the rate of viral tests coming back positive has also hit an all-time high at nearly one in five. He said he had asked the state health department to acquire 1.5 million test kits to distribute with the assistance of the Arkansas National Guard in public places, such as local libraries and clinics. The Republican urged people to get vaccinated and exercise caution during their gatherings on New Years Eve, including wearing masks. He did not announce any new restrictions aimed at stemming the spread of the virus and rejected the idea of ​​imposing a statewide mask warrant. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Arkansas have increased in recent days but remain well below their peak set in late summer during the outbreak of the Delta variant of the virus. Hutchinson said the increase in the number of patients nonetheless puts a strain on the state’s medical resources. They are stressed in hospitals, he said. Again, there are personnel issues. Arkansas judge overturned state law on Wednesday which prevents schools and other government entities from requiring face masks. Hutchinson said public schools will continue classroom instruction in 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-pandemic-health-arkansas-asa-hutchinson-2a6d79dac26260c46c1ddd23d9a31cf0

