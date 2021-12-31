Bollywood New Years Eve – The # 1 Rated Desi New Years Party @ SOB’s NYC Tickets, Fri Dec 31 2021 at 22:00

For VIP table packages: 908-425-1603

Price Increase Warning: New Year’s Party ticket prices will increase dramatically (100% +) the closer you get to the date of the event. Please note that this event has been sold out for 10 years.

Revel in Ibiza-style luxury this New Years Eve in the light of New York’s nightlife, SOB’sNightclub. With its famous, state-of-the-art dance floor and trendy nightlife standards, SOB’s is a mainstay of the New York club scene. This SOB’s New Years Eve raises the ante with luxury amenities for a party bursting with festivity, energy and style.

Join the connoisseurs of NYCs Desi-party at the one and only SOB’s, the legendary and acclaimed forerunner of the famous New York nightlife scene. Bathed in dazzling neon lights, SOB’s renowned dance floor will reach its climax as the night’s headliners, Dj Harsh and Dj HR Beats, release a thrilling open-soundtrack from Bollywood, Top 40, House. and Mashups. At midnight, grab a glass of champagne and join the DJ in a live countdown to kick off a brilliant New Year. SOB’s is known for its exclusive nightlife standards and this NYE ​​is no exception – choose a VIP table package and walk around the magnificent spectacle of SOB’s unrivaled bottle service.

This 2022 SOB New Years Eve party has all the Fabulous NYE ​​perks, including:

Your ticket grants you access to The Hottest Desi Party at Legendary MultiLevel Nightclub in New York City.

DJ HR BEATS & DJ BOLLYBOOM spinning sets from Bollywood Music All Night.

One and only 6+ hours of Desi-Party in New York until 4am.

A mega nightclub, lounge and event space all in one.

Several cash bars from 10:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m.

An event strictly reserved for 21+. Appropriate ID required.

Countdown to New Years Eve with Live Ball Drop on a gigantic LED screen

… and our photographers and videographers will be on hand to capture all the fun that a night can handle. Your own paparazzi!

Dress code: glamorous and stylish!

For men we suggest: designer tapered jeans, dress shoes, blazer jackets and button down shirts.

For women we suggest: elegant dresses, blouses, cardigans, sweaters, fashionable tops, designer pants and skirts.

Absolutely no sneakers, sneakers or t-shirts. You may be refused admission

Strictly 21 and over. Identity document and correct attire essential.

YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY MATTER.

New York City has implemented a mandatory health requirement, called Key-to-NYC, while all participants must show proof of a full COVID-19 vaccination in order to enter the site. As such, the venue requires that guests agree to the conditions below before purchasing tickets and entering the event. Please note that these confirmations will apply to all members of your party before they are authorized to participate in the event and to all users of tickets purchased by you.

The acceptable documents are as follows:

A photo or hard copy of their CDC vaccination card

COVID secure app in New York

New York State Excelsior App

Official vaccine registry

A photo or hard copy of an official vaccination record of a vaccine administered outside the United States for any of the following vaccines: AstraZeneca / SK Bioscience, Serum Institute of India / COVISHIELD and Vaxzevria, Sinopharm or Sinovac.

COVID Refund Policy – The FINAL SALE and non-refundable ticket policy will remain in effect for as long as the event takes place. However, if due to concerns related to COVID, a local, state, or federal government agency with the authority to issue warrants locally causes an event to shut down completely, in those circumstances, customers will be notified of the location’s closure and their tickets will be refunded.