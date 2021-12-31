Red White and Brew: Happy New Year





A new beginning begins. A toast to all the good things that happened to us in 2021 and all that will happen in 2022. We would like to end on a high note with some nice selections in our wine cellar and beer cooler. A sparkling wine is a must for this day.

Courtesy photo Red Wine: Tom Beckmen may be known as a pioneer and leader in electronic music, but along with his family they are known to produce great wines in Santa Barbara County, California. They have two vineyards with very different soils and climates. The largest is almost entirely planted with Rhone grape varieties. The other is mostly planted with Cabernet Sauvignon. The 2018 Santa Ynez Valley Cabernet is the best ever, not only for its 94 point ratings in several publications, but also for its high quality, balance, great acidity and supple tannins. Spoil yourself at the New Year’s celebration. Most likely, you will come back for more. White wine: I will not surprise you here, a sparkling wine is a must of this day. I appreciate it myself once a year on New Year’s Eve. Today, there are many challenges in Champagne: production problems, shipping delays, constantly increasing prices, allocated availability, etc. Of course, we are looking elsewhere for options. And what better place to watch than California? Some major producers of sparkling wines here. But one of them is booming and one of my favorites, Paula Kornell. Daughter of a German-born winegrower, she grew up around the vines and learned from the best. Her father produces sparkling wines in California and she follows the tradition. A fairly recent project for her, Paula Kornell Brut Method Champenoise is quickly becoming a big success, being recently ranked # 5 in the Top 100 Wine Enthusiasts of 2020. 80% Chardonnay and 20% Pinot Noir, this wine will certainly delight your palate. For over 25 years, the Tommyknocker Brewery has been making quality beers and lagers in Idaho Springs.

Courtesy photo Beer: The Tommyknocker Brewery is located in Idaho Springs. For over 25 years, she has been making quality beers and lagers. I remember back when they offered a 6-bottle mixed pack, probably one of the very few on the market at that time. Nowadays, their beers are available in cans. I really liked the Blood Orange IPA. Brewed with blood orange peel, it is bursting with citrus aromas on the nose. On the palate, the hops dominate, all known for their citrus-focused profile. Very juicy and drinkable, it will go down easily.

