The Magik Theater loses its beloved actor, master of props to COVID-19





SAINT ANTHONY Known for entertaining children with stage productions of many of their favorite story books, the Magik Theater The family mourns one of their own, Richard Solis, 51. Solis lost her battle with COVID-19 on Wednesday. Richard Rosen, Magik Theaters founder, said Solis would like to be remembered as a person who brought joy to people, who did a great job, who was a professional and who loved children. He was extraordinary and one of a kind, for sure, said Becky King, another founding member of the Magik Theater. I lost one of my best friends. Dylan Collins, a former Magik actor and longtime friend, said: (Solis) was so endearing and he was a good guy. At first, when Solis was around 20, he told Rosen he wanted to be an actor. Still, Rosen said all he noticed were the earrings and studs Solis had in her ears and nose. A d This guy will never be on my stage, Rosen told an assistant. It shows you how stiff and crazy I was. Eventually, Solis became like her own son, Rosen said. Besides her talent on stage, Rosen said Solis has a gift with children. Before the pandemic, Rosen said after a performance, the cast would visit their young audiences in the lobby. We thought it was important for the kids to understand that these weren’t real people, Rosen said. Richard would stay there longer than anyone else. He would be angry if someone did not give their all to look after the children. Those who knew him said that Solis was also ingenious as an accessory master. Whatever he could get his hands on, he would do something with it, Collins said. For example, King said that Solis made a puppet operated by two small hooks on a string. Simply amazing, the talent of this man, King said. A d So much so that King said that Solis had become an art teacher. Rosen said Solis was also a strong advocate for LGBTQ. He refused to give in to the wrong idea, Rosen said. Richard Solis’ funeral arrangements have not been announced.

