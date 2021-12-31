Sam Hunt and Zac Brown Band leave Nashville ‘Big Bash’ lineup





New Years Eve “Big Bash” lineup in Nashville no longer includes country hitmakers Sam Hunt or Zac Brown Band, according to Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. Brown said in an Instagram post that he tested positive for COVID-19, despite precautions taken, and that he and the group were “deeply disappointed” that they couldn’t perform. “We were very excited to join the incredible lineup of artists and millions of listening fans,” Brown wrote in the post. “Our # 1 priority is the safety and well-being of our fans, our band, our team and the venue staff.” Organizers confirmed Thursday evening that Hunt and singer-songwriter Elle King will not be performing due to unspecified COVID-19 protocols. Country Trio Lady A previously scheduledperforming on the “Big Bash” satellite stage at Assembly Food Hall in downtown Nashville replaces Hunt and company at the Bicentennial Mall. The free outdoor concert at Bicentennial Mall kicks off Friday at 6 p.m. with a performance by the Fisk Jubilee Singers. Special guests expected to appear include “Lady Like” hitmaker Ingrid Andress and “My Truck” genre blur artist Breland. Previously confirmed special guest Darius Rucker no longer appears in the lineup, according to visitmusiccity.com. Segments of the Bicentennial Mall concert air Friday on CBS as part of “Nashville’s Big Bash,” a special five-hour concert filmed at multiple locations in Music City. Broadcast begins at 7:00 p.m. CST with lineup featuring Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini, Blake Shelton and more. Earlier this month, organizers believed the bicentennial audience could reach 200,000, but could now peak between 50,000 and 100,000 given COVID-19 and murky weather. New Years Eve in Nashville has drawn between an estimated 150,000-200,000 visitors in previous years, with travelers from Australia, the UK, Brazil and all 50 states making the trip; last year, the city produced a concert without an audience. Organizers monitor risk of severe weather “on time” A risk of severe storms faces Nashville from Friday night to Saturday, although the arrival time of the storms is still uncertain, the National Weather Service said. Umbrellas will not be allowed at the event, so guests are encouraged to bring ponchos, raincoats, rain boots and other protective clothing, organizers said. “We are monitoring the pending weather situation literally on the hour,” said Butch Spyridon, CEO of the Nashville Convention Center and Visitors Corp. They are in close contact with the Nashville Emergency Management Office and have contingency plans in place, Spyridon said. “Public safety will remain at the forefront of all our decisions,” he said. “We advise participants to check the weather, follow our social networks and listen to announcements from the scene.” COVID-19 protocols in place for participants Those who attend the “Big Bash” at the Bicentennial Mall should proof of voluntary vaccination or proof of a monitored negative COVID-19 test taken Thursday or Friday before entering the concert field. Beyond entry protocols, the fast-spreading omicron variant did not impact show producers’ plans for a concert with an in-person audience. Updated COVID-19 information for “Big Bash” can be found atvisitmusiccity.com/newyearseve.

