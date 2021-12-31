Vijay Devarakonda is the man of the moment. The way he makes the headlines even without publishing a press release is a testament to the enthusiasm he has.

His new movie Liger is directed by Karan Johar and he is very excited about Vijay and his performance. In one of the interviews, Karan says Vijay Devarakonda is the next big thing to watch out for.

He also adds that Vijay is the deadly combination of solid appearance and great acting prowess. Liger’s first look will be released tomorrow.

Articles that might interest you:


A d: Teluguruchi – Learn .. Cook .. Enjoy the tasty food