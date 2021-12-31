Nicolas Cage: I don’t like being called an actor, I prefer the actor

Nicolas Cage says he’d rather be called a comedian than an actor, but acknowledged that he risked coming across as a pretentious asshole.

The Oscar winner compared his process to shamanism by going into the imagination.

Speaking on the Varietys Awards Circuit podcast, the Face Off and National Treasure star discussed his career and his reputation for being on top with his performances.

I really don’t like the word actor because to me that always implies, Oh, he’s a great actor, so he’s a great liar, and (great at) lying, he said.

So at the risk of sounding like a pretentious hole, I like the word thespian because thespian means you step into your heart, or you step into your imagination, or your memories, or your dreams, and bring something back to communicate with the public.

I think it’s more like recruiting the imagination. I dare say it, it’s more like shamanism.

What the first shamans did was launch into flights of the imagination to find answers to help their village.

I like to look at it like that, at the risk of sounding completely absurd and ridiculous.

I like the idea of ​​it being something a little more organic and less artificial.

Cage also plays a reclusive truffle hunter in the 2021 Michael Sarnoskis film Pig which had its European premiere in Edinburgh earlier in 2021.

Discussing other forms of action, including a so-called methodical approach, he said: You have to move towards what is in some ways dangerous or frightening, but it can never fall into the realm of hurting you or to hurt someone else.

That’s why, for me, it’s about imagination.

For me, I don’t need my cat to die to play the scene.

I can imagine it and it can break my heart and I can make it happen and thank goodness I can come back.

Accused of being often exaggerated with his own acting style, he added: When they tell me that, I mean you tell me where the top is and I will tell you whether or not I am above.

Cage, real name Nicolas Coppola, recalled his first acting experience on the school bus when he was very young when he and a friend were harassed.

One day I said, I’m going to have to have a certain attitude and I put on cowboy boots and a leather jacket and started chewing gum, he said.

I said, I’m not Nicky Coppola, I’m Roy Richardson and if you don’t leave my friends alone I’m gonna kick your ass.

Cage added: It was a performance and it was the first time I think I could play because they left Nicky alone after it worked.