Shilpa Shetty recreates the iconic scene from K3G’s Shah Rukh Khan helicopter, reacts Karan Johar. Watch | Bollywood





Actor Shilpa Shetty recreated Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s (K3G) iconic helicopter scene with actor Shah Rukh Khan. On Thursday, on Instagram Reels, Shilpa shared a video clip after arriving in Mumbai after vacationing in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. In the video, shot in slow motion, Shilpa Shetty is seen descending from a black helicopter. Holding the helicopter door with one hand, she jumped out of it. It sounds like how Shah Rukh Khan jumped from his black helicopter to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. After that, Shilpa started off with a run first and then walked briskly as the video ended with the music of the K3G title playing in the background. Shilpa also wore a black outfit like Shah Rukh’s in the movie. Sharing the clip, Shilpa captioned it, “That unparalleled coming home feeling! We all have a little bit of K3G in all of us.” She also tagged filmmaker Karan Johar, who was the director of K3G. Shilpa used the hashtags: reel it feel it, reel karo feel karo, reels video, K3G, back home and happiness. Reacting to the message, Karan Johar dropped a bunch of clapping emojis. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, released in 2001, is a family drama written and directed by Karan Johar and produced by the late Yash Johar. The film also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor. Actor Rani Mukerji made a cameo appearance. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham has become a major business success, both in India and around the world. The film won several awards including five Filmfare Awards. Read also | Shilpa Shetty reacts as paparazzi ask son Viaan to remove mask at Mumbai airport. look Shilpa Shetty spent her Christmas in Mussoorie with her husband Raj Kundra and her children – Viaan and Samisha. She shared several photos and videos on Instagram from her getaway. Sharing a clip, Shilpa captioned it, “Ho ho ho. Merry Christmas to all my Instafam… An unusual Christmas… we hiked all the way to Kempty Fall Creek for lunch here. It’s trips like these that make me realize how amazing India is! “

