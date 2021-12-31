Year 2021: the fashion trends that we want to ban and adopt in 2022





This year has come and gone from one of the worst blockages so far in Wave 2 to slowly returning to a new “new normal” in the midst of the new Omicron variant.

And fashion, too, has seen these tops and bottoms in the styles that are trending this year, starting with our trusted insulated pajamas and ending with lehengas in a slew of celebrity weddings, physical red carpets, and events where celebrities once again brought back the OTT dress-up. While some trends have not impressed, some have won our hearts that we would like to see more of in 2022. Banish: OTTlehengas Do not mistake yourself. We like a Manish Malhotra or a Sabyasachilehenga moment. But lately there has been an overabundance of screaming, OTT, in your eyes lehengas beyond celebrity weddings and on red carpets and promotional events, it’s all done there. We’d love our favorite Bollywood divas to experiment with their style and step out of the sartorial comfort zone of lehengas. Adopt: Dopamine dressing Neutrals and all blacks will always be classics, but for 2022 we want to get into a more upbeat and colorful spirit with outfits that reflect the same. Even Deepika Padukone, whose applauded fashion sense has evolved over the past year, has adopted colors into her wardrobe, both embracing vivid hues and experimenting with the color palette. The only rule is to have fun and dress to express yourself Banish: Luxury sportswear / athleisure Sports and leisure wear outside of gyms, basketball and tennis courts, and the Pilates studio seemed to have taken over our wardrobes (and social media feeds) during this lockdown. year. And while the look of Lady Diana’s cycling shorts will always be adored, maybe it’s time to give it some rest and give your dress pants and gorgeous satin tops a shot. Adopt: Jumpsuits / jumpsuits Athiya Shetty at the “Tadap” premiere in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Pantsuits of all colors, cuts and fabrics are welcome in 2022. It’s the easiest way to dress without the risk of overdoing it. Pair it with a t-shirt, cropped blouse, tank top or corset like Athiya Shetty, depending on whether you want it to be more casual or dressier. Banish: fashion of the year 2000 The ripples of Y2K fashion were felt throughout the global fashion industry as this style, popularized by Paris Hilton and Christina Aguilera, returned with a roar. And we would like to believe that in 2022, the trends of crop tops, low waist mini skirts, hair accessories, etc. Adopt: Durability While sustainability in fashion has long been one of the most debated, aspired and exploited terms, we would like to see more sustainable and bold clothing choices from our big screen celebrities, as Taapsee Pannu has done. in this recycled brocade strappy dress from designer Ashwin Thiyagarajan. We would also like to see more responsible, local and small-scale Indian brands as opposed to the ubiquity of big designers and international brands. Banish: Incredibly long nails Nails as long as fingers were over a while back in 2021, with a bizarre manicure style taking over. For 2022, we want to see those predatory-style nails replaced with delicate French tips, an innovative manicure, and maybe even a return to short, unpainted nails? Adopt: Declaration accessories The Zoom Meetings year taught us the art of accessorizing as a sure-fire method of looking dressed, even in pajamas. And with that, accessory trends emerged across the world where the fashion who’s who was seen with eye-catching accessories, culminating with Bella Hadid’s golden lungs at Cannes 2021. For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/yearender-2021-fashion-trends-we-want-to-banish-and-adopt-in-2022-7692792/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

