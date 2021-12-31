Entertainment
North Hollywood Burlington Store LAPD officer identified in shooting – NBC Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Police Department on Thursday released the name of the officer involved in the North Hollywood Burlington store shooting that killed an assault suspect and a 14-year-old girl, who was hit by a stray bullet .
The officer has been identified as Officer William Jones, who was assigned to the LAPD’s North Hollywood station, according to a department statement.
The Los Angeles Police Department did not release any further immediate information.
The young girl was with her mother in a dressing room, trying on dresses a few days before Christmas, when she was hit by a police bullet that went through a wall on the second floor of the Burlington store at 12121 Victory Blvd.
Valentina Orellana Peralta died in the arms of her mother, who said she and her daughter sat down and hugged each other when they heard the commotion in the store. The force of the gunshot that hit the teenager and knocked them both to the ground.
Los Angeles Police released body camera footage and other details of the shooting on Monday when officers responded to reports of a man assaulting people, and possibly firing shots, indoors. from the Burlington store.
A lawyer reads a statement from mother Valentina Orellana-Peralta. Video broadcast Tuesday, December 28, 2021 on NBC4 News at 11 a.m.
The commented video released by the LAPD includes footage showing the assault suspect viciously attacking a woman on the second floor of the Burlington store, repeatedly beating her with a cable bike lock, leaving her bloodied on the floor at the arrival of officers.
Body-camera video captures the sound of police gunfire quickly ringing out as officers spot the suspect – with the cable lock in hand. More than half a dozen officers descend on the suspect after the gunshots are heard, and the injured suspect is taken into custody and pronounced dead at the scene.
A recently released video shows the moment LAPD agents encountered a man attacking buyers at a North Hollywood Burlington coat factory. Beverly White reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on December 27, 2021.
Although the video shows the suspect with the cable lock in his right hand, there is no indication that he is armed with a firearm, and it is not known whether he advanced on officers before the shots. fire does not sound. Police said no guns were found at the scene.
Video released by the LAPD on Monday includes audio of a series of 911 calls. On one call, a store worker tells a dispatcher that a suspect is in the store and attacks people with a. bicycle lock. In another, a woman reports the sound of guns being fired in the store, saying there is “a guy with a gun”.
Another caller reports that his mother was hiding inside the store because of a man threatening her. She added: ‘I don’t know if he has a gun, I don’t know what he has, but they are hiding.’ ‘
A GoFundMe page created to benefit the teenager’s family had raised nearly $ 30,000 by noon Tuesday.
A day after the LAPD posted videos and 911 calls about their fatal shooting of an assault suspect and an innocent 14-year-old girl, the teenager’s parents are speaking out. Beverly White reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on December 28, 2021.
LAPD agents shot dead at least 37 people including 17 fatally in 2021 after another police shooting occurred on Friday, according to the Los Angeles Times. These numbers mark a dramatic increase in the number of cases where officers have shot or killed people in one of the past two years, 27 people have been shot and 7 of them have been killed by LA police in during the year 2020. In 2019, officers shot dead 26 people, killing 12.
The shooting was reminiscent of a July 21, 2018 confrontation, in which LAPD agents accidentally shot and killed a woman in a Trader Joes market. Officers engaged in a shootout with a man who authorities said shot his grandmother and girlfriend before leading police in a chase that ended when he crashed his car in front of the Marlet.
A police bullet killed Melyda Corado, 27, the deputy store manager, as she ran towards the store entrance after hearing the car crash.
The suspect, Gene Evin Atkins, held employees and buyers hostage for three hours before surrendering, authorities said. Atkins has pleaded not guilty to the murder.
Prosecutors found two police officers were acting legally when they returned the shots from Atkins.
