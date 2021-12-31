Salman Khan receives special gift valued from Lakhs from ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif on her 56th birthday





Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turned a year older on December 27, 2021. The actor shares his birthday with his niece, Ayat Sharma, who is his sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, and his brother-in-law, the granddaughter of ‘Aayush Sharma, and their celebrations had taken to the internet. Photos and videos from their big birthday party had gone viral on the internet, and we couldn’t stop admiring them. Following the long tradition of celebrating his birthday with his family and loved ones at his farm in Panvel, Salman Khan had celebrated his 56th birthday at Arpita Farms this year. According to the latest reports, Salman received luxurious gifts from his friends, siblings and alleged ex-girlfriend, Katrina Kaif. Recommended Reading: Sushmita Sen Breaks Her Silence When Breaking Up With Ex-Boyfriend Rohman Shawl For The First Time According to a report in SpotboyE, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan received a special gift worth several lakhs from his alleged ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif on her 56th birthday. The newly married actress made her feel very special on this important day by giving her a gold bracelet, which costs around Rs. 2-3 lakhs. Salman Khan also received a special gift from his close friend and actress, Jacqueline Fernandez, while his Kick co-star presented her with a wristwatch from Chopard’s luxury collection, worth Rs. 10-12 lakhs. In addition, Salman Khan’s siblings also gave him exceptionally expensive gifts on his birthday. While Sohail Khan gifted his dearest brother the luxurious BMW S 1000 RR worth Rs. 23-25 ​​lakhs, his brother Arbaaz Khan bought the chic Audi RS Q8 worth Rs. 2.3 crores for the birthday boy. Salman’s beloved sister Arpita Khan Sharma presented him with a luxury Rolex wristwatch worth Rs. 15-17 crore. Don’t Miss: Vamika cheering daddy, Virat Kohli with mum Anushka Sharma from the stands will melt your heart Everyone is aware that Salman Khan has a “big heart” and never misses an opportunity to stand side by side with his friends and relatives whenever they have a problem. That’s the reason the whole movie industry calls him Bhaijaan, and celebrities never miss an opportunity to appreciate her presence in their life. On Salman’s 56th birthday, his close friend Sanjay Dutt gave him a diamond bracelet, which costs around around Rs. 7-8 lakhs. Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who shares a beautiful friendly bond with the superstar, joins the long list of celebrities who have given Salman Khan luxury gifts on his 56th birthday. The gorgeous actress bought a gold and diamond bracelet worth Rs. 16-17 lakhs for Salman. Last but not least, Anil Kapoor gifted a stylish jacket to Salman Khan which costs around around Rs. 27-29 lakhs. On his birthday, Salman Khan had walked out of his farm to greet the paparazzi who were stationed outside his farm to cover his mega birthday party. The actor looked dashing in a black t-shirt, brown pants and a black leather jacket. He completed his look with his signature bracelet and chain. Salman smiled brightly and posed for the camera in style. When the paps had appreciated his smile, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan you could hear the actor say: “Saanp kaatne ke baad aisa smile dena bahut difficult hai.” Also Read: Navya Nanda Shares Photos Of ‘Chai, Charpai And Marshmallow’ With Her Parents Shweta And Nikhil Nanda Salman Khan is truly the film industry’s most beloved celebrity and everyone’s favorite bhaijaan! Cover and images courtesy: Salman khan SUPERB NEWS! Now you can download the BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app SUPERB NEWS! Now you can download the BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device Android Where IOS (Apple)

