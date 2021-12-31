Doc Rivers “feels good” after entering COVID-19 protocols, says Philadelphia 76ers interim coach Dan Burke





NEW YORK – Dan Burke, interim head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers, said ahead of Thursday night’s game here at Barclays Center between the Sixers and the Brooklyn Nets that Sixers head coach Doc Rivers was feeling good and in high spirits after entering NBA health and safety protocols earlier Thursday. “It probably hit him hard that way,” said Burke, referring to Rivers who couldn’t be with his players. “He is like [Atlanta Hawks coach] Nate McMillan always has been. He must touch the guys, he said. He’s always wanted to be with his guys, and I know Doc wants to be there for the guys. “He says he feels good. He’s not the least bit worried. If there’s anyone who takes things in a good mood and keeps them real and relative, it’s Doc. C is the example we must follow. “ Burke, 62, has been an NBA assistant coach for more than three decades with the 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers and Indiana Pacers. He has had two previous games in which he was interim head coach, when McMillan was not available to coach the Pacers. “You’re going to ask for the record: 0-2,” Burke said with a laugh. “[Golden State] Warriors and Charlotte. “ “It stays in your head,” he added with a small laugh. Burke recorded his first victory on Thursday night with the Sixers’ 110-102 victory, and that with an exhausted coaching staff around him. Along with Rivers, assistant coaches Sam Cassell and Brian Adams were absent due to protocols, while assistant coach Dave Joerger was out of the squad for several weeks undergoing cancer treatment. That left Burke and Jamie Young, Dwayne Jones and Eric Hughes to coach the team on Thursday night. “We have to be ready, we have to be sharp and attack tonight,” Burke said ahead of the game. One of the best defensive minds in the NBA over the past two decades, Burke admitted he was not as comfortable with the offensive side of the ball and adjusting to training on both sides. the field was going to be his biggest challenge. against the Nets. As a result, he said, the Philadelphia players might have more freedom than they are used to offensively. “I’m just trying to give these guys freedom,” said Burke, when asked what Rivers’ message was. “You know with a guy like me I run it [the players] could have a little more freedom. But what we emphasize on the offensive side. Defensively, it’s pretty much in our hands. This is the side I focused on and I’m trying to do pretty much the same. “Again, play as close to 76er basketball as possible. Doc Rivers’ basketball. That’s our goal.” Rivers is currently the seventh NBA Health and Safety Protocols Coach, joining Monty Williams (Phoenix), Frank Vogel (Los Angeles Lakers), Billy Donovan (Chicago), Michael Malone (Denver), Chauncey Billups (Portland) and Mark Daigneault (Oklahoma City). Alvin Gentry of Sacramento and Rick Carlisle of Indiana were there earlier this season.

