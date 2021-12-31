Nicolas Cage sees himself as a comedian rather than an actor





Nicolas Cage has been giving us gold for years, and even after all this time he still manages to impress. Whether we have the Raging Manic Cage or the moderate but still intense Cage, the actor is always a treat to watch. Speaking on Variety Award Circuit Podcast, Nicolas Cage has become a philosopher on the job but says he doesn’t like the term “actor”, preferring instead “actor”. To me that always implies, Oh, he’s a great actor, so he’s a great liar. ‘ So at the risk of sounding like a pretentious asshole, I like the word comedian because comedian means you step into your heart, or you step into your imagination, or your memories, or your dreams, and bring something back for. communicate with the public. From someone else’s mouth, that would like sounds like pretentious asshole shit, but Nicolas Cage is able to get away with it. If Nicolas Cage prefers the actor, so do I. Nicolas Cage’s acting style is unique and he says it is quite designed. He wants to give the audience something different from what they are used to seeing. “Stanislavsky once said that the worst thing an actor can do is imitate,Cage said. “Being a bit of a rebel, I wanted to break this rule. So I tried with Wild at Heart, a Warhol-style approach to the character of Sailor Ripley. In films, like Prisoners of the Ghost Land or even Face / Off or Vampires Kiss, I would experience what I would like to call Western Kabuki or a more baroque or lyrical style of cinematic performance. Free yourself from naturalism, so to speak, and express the performance in a broader way.” Related Nominations at the Film Independent Spirit Awards: Zola, C’mon C’mon among the films shortlisted for the best feature film

That said, Nicolas Cage made a comeback to a more natural style with Pork, who finds Cage as a truffle hunter who lives alone in the Oregon wilderness and must return to his past in Portland in search of his beloved forage pig after he is kidnapped. The film earned the actor rave reviews and he thanks director Michael Sarnoski. I knew after a few flops that I had been marginalized in the studio system; and I was not going to be invited by them. I always knew that it would take a young filmmaker who would come back or remember certain films that I had made and know that I could be good at his script and rediscover myself. And that’s why it’s not just Michael, it’s Archangel Michael. That wouldn’t happen if he didn’t have an open mind to say, Come with me. You can read a review on Pork from our own Chris Bumbray here. Nicolas Cage will soon be seen in The unbearable weight of massive talents which will be released in theaters on April 22, 2022.

