Stolen French Bulldog Returns Home 2 Days After Brutal Attack And Burglary In West Hollywood





WEST HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) – A French Bulldog who was stolen in a violent attack on a man in West Hollywood has been found and safely returned to its owner, Eyewitness News has learned. The dog, Luca, was stolen from Robert Marinelli as they were out for a walk early Tuesday morning. Marinelli was attacked and then dragged about 200 feet with his clothes stuck in the getaway car. “I’m just completely clueless,” Marinelli said at the time. “Someone just tore my heart out.” On Thursday evening, Eyewitness News learned that Luca had been sent back to Marinelli and was safe at home. Details of how he was found were not immediately available. There was no immediate indication of a suspect in custody. The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the case after Marineilli was dragged into the city of Los Angeles in the attack. French bulldog stolen in brutal attack on owner in West Hollywood On Tuesday, Marinelli was walking Luca around 7:30 a.m. near Sunset Boulevard and Doheny Drive. He spotted a black sedan waiting in the street. As a man jumped up and walked towards him, Marinelli tried to pick up Luca and run. But the suspect threw him to the ground and took Luca away. Marinelli’s clothes got stuck in the car. “He pushed me down and slammed the door,” he said. “And slamming the door must have grabbed part of me or my coat in it. They ran away and dragged me with them almost 200 feet down a gravel road.” 8-year-old Luca has medical problems and dietary restrictions and is missing a toe from cancer. Marinelli had offered a reward of $ 10,000, but it was not immediately clear whether the reward would now be claimed with Luca’s return. There has been a wave of thefts of French Bulldogs in the area, a breed that can be sold at a high price. Earlier this year, several French Bulldogs belonging to Lady Gaga were stolen when her dog walker was shot. Five people were then arrested. RELATED: Lady Gaga Arrested Suspects Hunting Dogs, LAPD Says Last week, three men held a woman at gunpoint in Hollywood and left with her dog, police said. This incident happened at around 7 p.m. on Detroit Street between Fountain and De Longpre avenues. Police said three men got out of a sedan and held the 58-year-old mother at gunpoint. READ MORE | French bulldog stolen after mother held at gunpoint by 3 men in Hollywood The woman let go of the leash and the dog ran across the street before being captured by one of the suspects. Anyone with information on these incidents is invited to contact the authorities. MORE | Protect Your French Bulldog With These Tips

Copyright 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7.com/french-bulldog-stolen-owner-brutal-attack-west-hollywood-sunset-boulevard/11408904/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

