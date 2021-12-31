Controversial Bollywood Songs: Not Only Sunny Leone Madhuban, These Bollywood Songs Also Create Controversy: In Bollywood Gaano By Bhi Macha Bawal

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is making the headlines these days. There is a commotion regarding his song Madhuban. It also gets a lot of criticism on social media and people say it harshly to the creators. They accuse him of obscenity in song lyrics and dancing. He says it hurt religious sentiment. The Saints in Mathura, UP even said that if the song was not banned, they would knock on the door of the courthouse. Moreover, this is not the first time that a song from a film has been criticized. Even before that, many songs were the subject of controversy, and the controversy was such that if a singer was threatened with death, someone’s audio tapes were burned.

The song Dhak-Dhak Karne Laga



Madhuri Dixit was a popular actress of her time. He is also proficient in dance and theater. When the song Dhak Dhak Karne Laga from the Beta movie came out and Madhuri had a romance with Anil Kapoor, people’s mercury went up. The commotion grew so much that angry people went to the movies and burnt tapes.

Garbe Ki Raat song

The song Garbe Ki Raat by popular singer Rahul Vaidyas was released a few months ago and hit the headlines. Rahul was badly trolled. Not only that, he received death threats. In fact, this song was based on the revered goddess Shri Mogul Maa from Gujarat. In such a situation, people said that the mention of the Goddess should be removed from the song, because it hurt them. However, Rahul later released a statement saying he didn’t want to hurt anyone. The song will soon be changed.

The song Aaja Nachle

The title song of Madhuri Dixits’ film Aaja Nachle was quite popular, but the creators were also accused of hurting the feelings of Dalits. The lyrics of this song were- Machi hai mara mar in the market, kahe mochi bhi khud ko sunar. These words have been called scandalous. In such a case, it was then changed.

The song Behind the bodice

Khalnayak was a blockbuster movie of this era. One of his songs Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai was very popular. Madhuri Dixit had danced there and she was accused of promoting obscenity.

The song Rana ji maaf karna

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khans’ film Karan Arjun released in 1995 was also a great success, but his song Mujhko Rana Ji Maaf Karna was quite popular. In fact, this song refers to the night spent with his brother-in-law, who is spreading the wrong message in society.

The song Bhaag DK Bose

The lyrics of the song Bhaag DK Bose by Aamir Khan’s nephew Imran Khan from the movie Daily Bailey shocked everyone. People said it was extremely wrong and should be banned.

The Rukmani song

In 1992, the film Roja by director Mani Ratnams was released. AR Rahman had given music in this film made on a serious subject. People had objected to the words of one of his songs Rukmani Rukmani.