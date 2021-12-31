Evanston issues vaccination warrant





Angeli M A mask and proof of vaccination will be required to enter Evanston restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues from January 10.

Starting January 10, customers at Evanston’s dining, fitness or entertainment venues will need proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter. Those five and over will need to show a COVID-19 vaccination card from the Center for Disease Control, a digital or physical photo, app or digital vaccination record of their vaccination. Those aged 16 and over must also bring government identification, according to a press release from the Evanston Department of Health and Human Services. Accepted IDs include passport, driver’s license, work ID, or school ID. The Department of Health is also requiring companies to post signs to notify customers of the new mandate and complete a policy compliance form. The city will organize a virtual town hall on Tuesday January 4 at 3 p.m. to provide information and answer questions. This mandate follows similar mandates adopted by the Chicago Department of Public Health, the Cook County Department of Public Health and the Village of Skokie Department of Health. “These mitigation measures will help reduce transmission in crowded indoor environments and provide much needed support to our strained healthcare system,” said Ike Ogbo, Evanston’s director of health and social services. 88% of hospital beds in suburban Cook County are occupied, according to the press release. Over the past week, there have been an average of 95 cases per day, with 6.81% of tests yielding positive results. The United States hit a new record average for daily COVID cases on Tuesday, breaking the previous record for January. This increase in cases is fueled by the Omicron variant, which now accounts for the majority of COVID-19 cases in the United States Vaccine appointments are available at local pharmacies, including Walgreens, CVS and Osco Jewel. They can also be found by going to vaccins.gov and entering a local postal code. Ogbo said vaccination remains the best form of protection against COVID-19. Major Daniel Biss said the new mandate was implemented to protect the local community. “Amid this latest increase in COVID-19 cases, these mitigation measures are needed to slow the spread of this disease and protect each other,” Biss said. “I greatly appreciate the efforts of our entire community and their continued adherence to public health guidelines during this very difficult time. 93% of Evanston residents aged 5 and over have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 84% are fully immunized. E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @yimingfuu Related stories: – What we know so far about the Omicron variant and how you can stay safe and aware of COVID-19 while on vacation – As cases of COVID-19 increase, the city is recommending booster shots. Here’s what you need to know to receive one. –https://dailynorthwestern.com/2021/10/27/city/moderna-johnson-johnson-booster-shots-available-in-evanston/

