Video shows chaos and violence at scene of death of 14-year-old girl

LOS ANGELES A woman clung to her bloodied face in a red-stained driveway as she walked away from a man who hit her with a bicycle lock. A frightened employee at the Burlington clothing store told Los Angeles police that a man was going mad in the store.

I have a hostile customer in my store who attacks customers! she told dispatchers on a 911 call. He walks around the store looking for people. Someone else called to report some guy with a gun.

A melee of officers mounted the escalators in diamond-shaped formation, weapons in hand. Moments after spotting the man, later identified as Daniel Elena Lopez, 24, at least one officer opened fire.

As Mr. Elena Lopez lay injured on the ground, a woman’s cries of anguish could be heard. They appeared to come from the nearby changing rooms, where 14-year-old Valentina Orellana Peralta had been with her mother. In what police now say was a tragic accident, she too was fatally shot by an officer bullet.