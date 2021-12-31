Entertainment
To go out! January Calendar of Events for Beaver Valley and Pittsburgh
Let’s be honest: The entertainment calendar is lighter in January than any other month. But if you watch hard enough, there is always fun to be had.
Consider some of these festivals, shows, and events in Beaver County and surrounding counties.
January 1st
Crunchy Black of Three 6 Mafia with Support Groups Tijuan Benafactor, Call Me Schosa and more, 7:00 p.m. Tick Tock Cafe, Ambridge.
Frick Winterfest, ice skating, goodies and other outdoor family fun, noon to 7 p.m., The Frick Museum, 7227 Reynolds St., Pittsburgh (same times Jan. 2).
The Januscary horror film series opens with “The Thing” and “Hellbinder”, Harris Theater, in downtown Pittsburgh. trustarts.org
January 2
Siegfried Tiebers “Sixty-Seven Keys”, a performance of knack, magic and illusion, 2 pm, 5 pm and 8 pm, Liberty Magic Theater, Pittsburgh. trustarts.org
Ice skating at the PPG Place rink, Pittsburgh. Ticket office scheduled until February 27. ppgplace.com
January 3
Feeding African Penguins, 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., The National Aviary, Pittsburgh. Watch a colony of penguins swim and waddle en route around mealtime. Daily this month (closed Tuesday). aviary.org
January 4th
Winter Story Time, Chippewa Branch Library, 6:30 p.m. beaverlibraries.org
“Oklahoma!” opens at the Benedum Center, Pittsburgh is part of the Cultural Trust’s PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh series. trustarts.org
January 5
Winter Story Time, Chippewa Branch Library, 11 a.m. beaverlibraries.org
“Oklahoma!” continues at the Benedum Center, Pittsburgh.trustarts.org
The Evasons: Second Sight magic and illusions opens at the Liberty Theater, Pittsburgh. Until January 30.trustarts.org
January 6
Jam Night with David Granati & Friends, 8 pm-11pm Mario’s dock gate, Bridgewater.
“Oklahoma!” the Benedum Center, Pittsburgh.trustarts.org
January 7
Ashley McBryde, Roxian Theater, McKees Rocks. livenation.com
“Oklahoma!” the Benedum Center, Pittsburgh.trustarts.org
John Crist, 7 p.m. Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. pittsburghsymphony.org
January 8
Beaver County Special Olympics Polar Dive, 9 a.m., Brkich Way, Bridgewater. give.specialolympicspa.org
Mojo Dia and the Usual Suspects, 8 p.m., At Kendrew, Aliquippa.
Kane Brown, PPG Paints Arena. ppgpaintsarena.com
“Oklahoma!” the Benedum Center, Pittsburgh.trustarts.org
January 9
The Purple Piano: A Tribute to Prince, “3 p.m. and 7 p.m., Strand Theater, Zelienople. thestrandtheater.org
“Oklahoma!” the Benedum Center, Pittsburgh.trustarts.org
Pittsburgh RV Show through January 16 at the David Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh. pittsburghcc.com
January 10
Feeding African penguins, daily (closed Tuesdays) at 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., The National Aviary, Pittsburgh. Watch a colony of penguins swim and waddle en route around mealtime.aviary.org
January 11
Jam evening hosted by Billy Evanochko, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. every Tuesday at Fred’s Divot, Ambridge.
Eldorado Band, Koehler Brewery, Ellwood City. koehlerbrewingcompany.com
January 12
Winter Story Time, Chippewa Branch Library, 11 a.m. beaverlibraries.org
Livingston Taylor, Oaks Theater, Oakmont. eventbrite.com
“The spectacle of the golden girls!” At the Byham Theater in Pittsburgh uses puppets to parody classic moments from the TV series “The Golden Girls.” trustarts.org
January 13
“The spectacle of the golden girls!” Uses puppets to parody classic moments from the TV series “The Golden Girls”. trustarts.org
Jam Night with David Granati & Friends, 8 p.m.-11 p.m. Mario’s dock gate, Bridgewater.
January 14th
Brass Metropolis, tribute to the group Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Strand Theater, Zelienople. strandtheater.org
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra “Rachmaninoff Piano Concert No. 2,” 8 pm Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. pittsburghsymphony.org
January 15th
“An Ocean of Color: Orchid and Tropical Bonsai Show”, opens at the Phipps Conservatory & Botanical Gardens, Pittsburgh. phipps.conservatory.org
Trolls Live, PPG Paints Arena. ppgpaintsarena.com
January 16
Trolls Live, PPG Paints Arena. ppgpaintsarena.com
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra “Rachmaninoff Piano Concert No. 2,” 2:30 p.m. Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. pittsburghsymphony.org
January 17
Honky-Tonk Heroes, Koehler Brewery, Ellwood City. koehlerbrewingcompany.com
Da Baby, UPMC Events Center, Moon Township. upmceventscenter.com
Evanescence + Halestorm, Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh. peterseneventscenter.com
January 18
Winter Story Time, Chippewa Branch Library, 6:30 p.m. beaverlibraries.org
Brian Fallon, Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. librarymusichall.com
January 19
Winter Story Time, Chippewa Branch Library, 11 a.m. beaverlibraries.org
PA pinball with dozens of vintage arcade games and pinball machines (open Tuesday through Sunday) Hopewell Shopping Center, 2284 Brodhead Road. flipper.com
January 20
“Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester”, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh, with host and creator of the Netflix comedy show “Patriot Act”. trustarts.org
Jam Night with David Granati & Friends, 8 p.m.-11 p.m. Mario’s dock gate, Bridgewater.
January the 21st
“Country in The Box” with NOMad, 7pm BlackBox Theater, Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center, Midland. lincolnparkarts.org
Live music from Jive Daisy, 7 p.m. Altered Genius Brewing, Ambridge.alteredgeniusbrewing.com
Pittsburgh Travel Showcase and World of Wheels Custom Car Show, separate events until January 23, David Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh. pittsburghcc.com
Shen Yun Performing Arts presents “China Before Communism” Cultural Dance Show, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. trustarts.org
“The Five Beethoven Piano Concertos” with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, 8 pm Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. pittsburghsymphonyorchestra.org
22 january
Live music from Jive Daisy, 7 p.m. Altered Genius Brewing, Ambridge.alteredgeniusbrewing.com
Shen Yun Performing Arts presents “China Before Communism” Cultural Dance Show, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. trustarts.org
“The Five Beethoven Piano Concertos” with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, 8 pm Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. pittsburghsymphonyorchestra.org
23 january
Guster, Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall.librarymusichall.com
Shen Yun Performing Arts presents “China Before Communism” Cultural Dance Show, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. trustarts.org
“Beethoven’s Five Piano Concertos” with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, 2:30 pm. Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. pittsburghsymphonyorchestra.org
24 january
Conquer The Clock Escape Rooms, open Monday through Saturday, 3419 Brodhead Road, Center Township.conquerrirtheclock-escape.com
25 january
Philip Phillips, Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall.librarymusichall.com
Ice skating at the PPG Place rink, Pittsburgh. Ticket office scheduled until February 27. ppgplace.com
January 26
Saucerful of Secrets by Nick Mason, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. trustarts.org
January 27
Erasure, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. trustarts.org
Attack Theater’s “Curiosity: The Play Book”, world premiere, dance performance for all ages at the dance company’s new studio at 212 45th St., Lawrenceville. Attacktheatre.com
Whiskey and Wine Group, 7 p.m. Altered Genius Brewing, Ambridge. alteredgeniusbrewing.com
28 january
“Dance with the stars: live!” 8:00 p.m. Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. trustarts.org
Motown & More live concert, 7:30 p.m., Strand Theater, Zelienople. strandtheater.org
29 january
Slam Band & Sam, Beaver Station Cultural & Event Center, Beaver. RSVP.BeaverStation.org
Steven Wright, Palace Theater, Greensburg. thepalacetheatre.org
Bruce Dickinson, Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall.librarymusichall.com
Motown & More live concert, 7:30 p.m., Strand Theater, Zelienople. strandtheater.org
January 30
“My Name is NOT Mom,” a comedic take on motherhood with internet thrills Tiffany Jenkins, Meredith Masony and Dena Blizzard, 2pm, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. trustarts.org
Trace Adkins, Palace Theater, Greensburg.thepalacetheatre.org
Motown & More live concert, 2 p.m., Strand Theater, Zelienople. strandtheater.org
January 31
“An Ocean of Color: Orchid and Tropical Bonsai Show,” continues at the Phipps Conservatory & Botanical Gardens, Pittsburgh. phipps.conservatory.org
Scott Tady is the local entertainment reporter for the Beaver County Times and Ellwood City Ledger. He is easy to reach at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @scottady
Sources
2/ https://www.timesonline.com/story/entertainment/2021/12/30/get-out-january-events-calendar-beaver-valley-and-pittsburgh/6493023001/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]