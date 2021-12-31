Nicolas Cage explains why he does not consider himself an actor





Nicolas Cage, who is slated to play Dracula in Renfield’s next film, explains why he prefers to call himself a comedian rather than an actor.

Nicolas cage explains why he doesn’t see himself as an actor. One of the most recognized performers of his generation, Cages’ formidable career spanned three decades with roles in iconic films. These included Adaptation, National treasure, Face / Off, and Leaving Las Vegas – the film which won him an Oscar. Noted for his eccentric personality, Cage has earned a reputation for his method of extreme acting. Opportunities for Cage to immerse himself in experiences related to his on-screen characters have included eating a diet of steak-only for months, removing teeth without anesthesia, and snorting saccharin to adopt the condition. mind of an addict. theAir conditioning The eccentric style of the stars of honing their craft also translated into their personal life. Recently, Cage delivered a compelling performance in the dramatic thriller, Pork, who has been hailed as one of the best actors of his career. Now Cage explains why he doesn’t call himself an actor. VIDEO OF THE DAY Related: Dracula Is The Monster Role Nicolas Cage Was Born To Play Speaking on the Variety Award Circuit Podcast, Cage explains why he does not prefer to use the term “actor” when referring to himself. Cage reveals that he considers himself a comedian and believes that the use of the word “actor” may imply that someone who is considered an actor is a big liar. Read Cages’ full commentary on why he doesn’t consider himself an actor below: To me that always implies, Oh, he’s a great actor, so he’s a great liar, So with the risk of sounding like a pretentious asshole, I like the word comedian because comedian means you go in your heart, or you go into your imagination, or your memories or your dreams, and you bring something back to communicate with the audience.

Addressing his performances over the years, Cage says he prefers to take a naturalistic approach and admits that he has experimented with opera-style performances with his roles in Ghostland Prisoners and Fuck vampires. Planned to play the role of Dracula in Universals Renfield, Cage shows no signs of slowing down. The comedian will soon unveil a new range of creative freedom with his upcoming metadrama, The unbearable weight of massive talents, which stars Cage as himself. Considered a legend in the industry, Cage certainly made a series of failed films, but revealed he had no plans to retire and could have a long career ahead of him. .

Cages’ career has seen its ups and downs, but there’s no denying that he’s constantly on the lookout for his next brand. Without a doubt, Cage continually surprises his audiences and seems to have a surplus of real-life experiences to incorporate into his characters. Cage might prefer to be called a comedian rather than an actor, but he’s a staple performer in the entertainment industry nonetheless. For now, Nicolas cage continues to captivate audiences with unique career choices. Next: Does Nic Cage Really Only Make Bad Movies? Source: Variety Spider-Man: No Way Home & Loki Connections Explained By MCU Writers

