Meghan King denies distance caused marriage breakdown | Entertainment
Meghan King has denied that the distance caused her separation from Cuffe Biden Owens.
37-year-old reality TV star Meghan married Los Angeles-based attorney Cuffe in October, just weeks after meeting on a dating app, and though the marriage has already ended after two months, she insisted that physical distance had nothing to do with the breakup.
Meghan – who lives in St. Louis, Missouri with her children – told the New York Post on page six: “Cuffe lived with me. We had no distance. We had lived together every day since the day we met. There was no Cali / MO There was no long distance whatsoever.
The reality TV star’s comments came after a source told E! News: “It was related to distance. Meghan cannot uproot the children from where they currently live and he lives and works in California.”
After weeks of speculation, Meghan recently admitted her marriage to Biden Owens – the nephew of US President Joe Biden – is over.
She shared on Instagram: “I have been asked by numerous media and individuals to comment on the state of my marriage. This situation is deeply devastating. Obviously, it is not what I imagined when I took my vows and I am shocked and saddened besides, I move forward with my children as we deal with our pain in private and start letting go of shattered dreams.
“Right now, I ask for your grace and gentle kindness as I navigate this labyrinth of sorrow with my family.”
Meghan – who has children Aspen, twins five and three Hart and Hayes from her previous marriage to Jim Edmonds – married Biden Owens in a ‘little family wedding’ at her parents’ house in Kennett Square, Pa. , in October.
President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attended the ceremony.
