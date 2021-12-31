Entertainment
The Matrix Resurrections Is Exactly The Kind Of Blockbuster Hollywood Needs To See Right Now | News
The Matrix Resurrections is the 4th installment in the Matrix franchise, returning almost two decades after the previous one, this time written and directed by half of the Wachowski Sisters, Lana Wachowski, and co-written by David Mitchell (screenwriter of Cloud Atlas and Sense8 ) and Aleksandar Hemon (author of Sense8). Keanu Reeves returns as a Neo whose life, after being plagued by strange memories, takes an unexpected turn when he finds himself inside the Matrix after all these years.
I think I should start this review by giving a little insight into my status not only as a Matrix fan, but as a Wachowski fan as well. The Wachowski sisters are constantly fighting with David Fincher (director of Fight Club, The Social Network and my all-time favorite Zodiac movie) for my favorite director (s) of all time. While much of their work hasn’t received a great reception from critics and audiences, I personally loved everything the director duo produced. Yes, even the previous two sequels of Matrix and Jupiter Ascending, the latter which I consider way ahead of its time, but that’s a conversation for another day.
The original Matrix movie came out three months before I was even born, so I literally lived my entire life with this movie, so suffice to say it had an impact on me, as it had on the whole world. The original Matrix movie is arguably the most influential movie to ever exist and it could be argued that a large portion of today’s blockbuster action movies wouldn’t be what they are without it. I had the chance earlier this month to relive this movie in IMAX, which only made me fall even more in love with it.
Lana and her sister Lily have been responsible for some of my favorite storytelling entertainment of all time. Even though I love it with all my heart, the original Matrix isn’t even my favorite movie of them. Their extremely ambitious project, one could say their most ambitious to date, the science fiction epic 2012 Cloud Atlas takes this first place. Based on that, their two-season Netflix sci-fi series Sense8 is probably one of my all-time favorite TV shows. The fact that these two works of art are my favorite projects of the Wachowski sisters and the fact that two of the writers on that fourth Matrix movie are also writers on both of them barely begins to explain why I love this movie so much.
This film, like almost every Wachowski project before it, was very controversial. At the time of writing this review, he’s been going back and forth between 68 and 70 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and the audience score isn’t much higher. Wachowskis are not for everyone but they are definitely for me. Lana Wachowski draws a lot from her work of the last decade as Cloud Atlas and more specifically Sense8, even right down to its editing and its actors, and I would say if you weren’t on board with these two you won’t be. maybe not on board with this. However, if you’re a fan of both of these projects, then the man is gone for the ride of the year.
Let’s go back for a moment, because one might wonder why we even need a new Matrix movie. Oh, here we go, another for-profit Hollywood remake / sequel capitalizing on nostalgia for the popular movies of the past, you might say and a lot of people are saying it. What’s funny is about that type of scornful commentary that the movie says the exact same thing.
This movie is about two things and one of those things is about the state of Hollywood blockbusters today and how it all revolves around cheap remakes, sequels and the power of nostalgia. This movie even has an end credit scene that basically pokes fun at the fact that every movie seemingly needs an end credit scene these days. Basically it’s about Lana Wachwoskis for two and a half hours with a middle finger flying high in the air at Warner Brothers for trying to get her to make this movie and it’s glorious to see (Warner Brothers is even specifically referenced in this. movie) . This is the kind of fall bullet shoot that I really enjoy and that exudes an ambitious attitude, I don’t care, that might put some off, but piqued my interest even more while I was watching it.
This movie is incredibly meta about its existence as a sequel to The Matrix and I don’t want to say too much about how exactly it is meta but just think of it as the Scream or Wes Cravens New Nightmare of The Matrix trilogy. If recent films like Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Spider-Man: No Way Home are one thing, this film is quite the opposite, the antithesis of modern blockbusters. It acts as a harbinger of what can happen when you try to take someone’s art and turn it into a cheap, fake business product.
This film further explores the lore of the Matrix universe, deepening the ideas of Alice in Wonderland from the original three films. This film also explores other ideas such as what the binary views of us versus them or what is true and what is wrong, what they really mean and how we can see the grayness between these views. opposites. It’s, just like the original trilogy, a blockbuster that gets you thinking and honestly, it’s my favorite genre.
Like I said, this movie is two things, the other being both a love story and a love letter to the characters of Neo and Trinity (played here again by Carrie-Anne Moss). Lana Wachowski herself said in a Playlist interview that she had no plans to do another Matrix movie and after Sense8 ended she and her sister were retiring from the cinema. That is until both of her parents passed away and thinking about these two specific characters gave her the comfort she needed to deal with this type of heartbreak that she had never experienced before.
I’ve always said that every Wachowski movie is a core love story surrounded by a philosophical action-sci-fi blockbuster about human nature and it’s no different here. All of the purpose, motivation, and plot of this movie is centered and driven by this key romance between Neo and Trinity and while it has always been the case with this franchise, it is emphasized even more here. The love story between the two is so strong and powerful that you can really feel the passion and love that everyone involved in making this movie has for these two specific characters. Specifically, this is a film about the importance and impact of the character of Trinity on The Matrix Universe, a fact sadly forgotten by most fans due to characters like Neo and Morpheus. It’s really beautiful.
It’s so amazing to see Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss return to these iconic roles after all these years and man, they still have it. This is probably one of Reevess’ best performances in a long time and while he hasn’t left the action blockbuster world since with his work in the John Wick franchise, it’s still great to see him. kick ass here. Moss, unlike Reeves, hasn’t done a lot of action work outside of the Matrix franchise and that’s a real shame because she’s so fantastic again in it. Moss and Reeves aren’t the only ones coming back to this movie after all these years, as Jada Pinkett Smith, Niobe from Matrix 2 and 3, is back and giving a phenomenal performance with a really great job of makeup to add.
With the old also comes the new and the new cast members are really amazing additions. Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist) is a major star and is so captivating with every second she comes onscreen. She’s a perfect addition to this type of movie and one of the best casting decisions in a blockbuster that I’ve seen in a while. Another truly amazing casting decision in this movie is Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, Mindhunter, and Frozen) as new Agent Smith. It would seemingly be impossible to live up to the iconic performance of Hugo Weavings, but Groff finds a way to do it, fully embodying the character. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Candyman (2021) and Aquaman) has a similar task trying to live up to the character of Morpheus so surprisingly played by Laurence Fishburne in the original films. Abdul-Mateen II does this exceptionally well by bringing his own little twist to the character which I think really honors what Fishburne did with the character. I also have to thank Neil Patrick Harris for giving a truly surprising performance that you wouldn’t really expect from the How I Met You Mother actor.
But who really cares about performance, because what comes with a new Matrix movie also raises the question of what the action sequences are like. While there might not be any of the iconic scenes from the original like the bullet-dodging sequence or Trinity’s kicking in the air from the start of the original, I still think the action sequences here are all thrilling and super fun. There is a motorcycle chase sequence in the third act which I believe is almost on par with the iconic bridge car chase sequence in the second movie. This movie, however, while it still has a lot of action scenes in it, isn’t really about those action scenes anyway.
For me, you never get bored in Matrix Resurrections. Is it as good as the original? No, because as the movie even directly says it would be an impossible task to do, but it’s 100% a worthy addition to the universe that extends the lore of this world even further. The philosophical insights it presents, especially on the current state of blockbuster filmmaking, as well as its action scenes and love story, all make it one of my long-favorite blockbusters. . It proves to me once again why Lana Wachowski is one of my favorite filmmakers of all time. It’s a film that I can’t wait to see again and that I will think about for a long time. It makes me go back to the previous trilogy and now see them as incomplete without it.
The Matrix Resurrections is currently both in theaters and on HBO Max, but I highly recommend checking it out in theaters if you feel safe.
