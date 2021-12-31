Widow who killed husband’s killer in mafia feud dies at 86





ROME Assunta Pupetta Maresca, the widow of a Neapolitan organized crime boss who was convicted of shooting her husband, the suspected killer for revenge, then challenged a powerful Camorra chieftain and inspired a film about her life, died. She was 86 years old. La Presse news agency said Maresca died on Thursday at her home in the Neapolitan suburb of Castellammare di Stabia, the town where she was born. Maresca was known as Lady Camorra, a reference to the powerful Naples area crime syndicate that has always been involved in drug trafficking, extortion rackets and smuggling rings. She was six months pregnant in 1955 when she wielded a Smith & Wesson in the Vendetta Murder, part of a bloody turf war between rival criminal clan leaders. She gave birth to a son in prison and served 10 years of a 13-year sentence. A few months earlier, Marescas’ husband Pasquale Simonetti had been killed during the crime clan feud in Naples. While female leaders are rare in the Sicilian Mafia, Camorra women have played prominent roles. Sociologists have attributed this to an important matriarchal structure in Neapolitan family life. What should I have done, let myself be killed? Maresca asked Italian journalists in connection with the 2013 broadcast of a TV movie about her life on a private Italian television channel. “I was pregnant. He came towards me with outstretched arm and pistol in hand,” she said of the murder of Antonio Esposito, who allegedly ordered the death of her husband. Under Italian law, those responsible for the murders are held responsible for the murders in the same way as those who carry them out materially. Winner of a local beauty pageant, Maresca was nicknamed “Pupetta” or Little Doll. Prosecutors accused her of ordering the 1981 murder of a gangster who belonged to the powerful Camorra separatist group of Raffaele Cutolo. Four years later, a court acquitted her of the charge. ” Previous Colorado wildfires burn hundreds of homes, force evacuations Following ” Omicron’s ‘mad’ surge may soon peak, but virus unpredictable as pandemic enters third year

