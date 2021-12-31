Kader Khan was a teacher before coming to Bollywood, regretted that …

Kader Khan, who won everyone over with his Bollywood comedy and acting, passed away that day. Yes, Kader Khan took his last breath in Canada on December 31, 2018. Kader Khan was born on October 22, 1937 in Kabul, Afghanistan. As much to say to you that Kader Khan has worked in more than 300 films and writes dialogues in 250 films. Even today, he is immortal in the hearts of people. Let us tell you that Kader Khan was his parents’ fourth child, although all of Kader Khan’s siblings have passed away at the age of 8. In such a situation, Kader Khan’s parents felt that the land here was not good and they came to India.

At the same time, Kader Khan’s family started living in Kamitapura, Mumbai. Her family’s financial situation was not good here. Seeing this, Kader Khan decided at a young age to earn money with the neighborhood children but was arrested by his mother. He told them that with this you can earn one or two rupees. To become a great man, study diligently. In such a situation, Kader Khan obeyed his mother’s words and worked hard and enrolled in engineering school. Along with his studies, he also wrote plays. After completing his studies, he became a teacher at Siddiqui College, although he never stopped writing plays. At the same time, Kader Khan has always had a passion for acting. In such a situation, Dilip Kumar gave him the first station wagon.

In fact, his first film was ‘Daag’ in which he played the role of a lawyer. After that, Kader Khan’s luck shone upon seeing and he gave many blockbuster movies. Kader Khan received 3 Filmfare Awards and the actor was very sad in his last days that “no one calls him, only Amitabh Bachchan often calls him”.

