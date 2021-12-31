Entertainment
Five stars for The Lost Girl
The setting was transplanted to Greece, rather than the location of the novel in Italy, so that the film could be shot there. Leda is now British and the family on the beach is from Queens, New York with Greek roots. And so the accents of the actors are perfectly taken into account. These small tweaks aside, the film perfectly reflects the graceful flow and underlying tension of Ferrante’s story. As Leda says in the novel, “The hardest things to talk about are the things we can’t figure out on our own,” a line that could be a guiding principle for the film, whose haunting narrative draws us into the world. of Leda with all her residual guilt. and questioning.
She arrives with a suitcase full of books for a quiet working vacation, and is initially annoyed by the noisy arrival of the extended American family. But Colman and Gyllenhaal create an intentionally nauseous feeling when Leda spots Nina among them. Why is she so enamored with this young mother and her daughter? The answers come gradually, in flashbacks with Jessie Buckley as the young and tangy Leda.
The story has its moments of suspense, especially when Nina’s child wanders away from the beach. But the soul of the film lies in the small exchanges and the tensions between the characters. No motive or interaction is simple, the complications are expressed sometimes in looks, sometimes in words. Dagmara Domiczyk clearly defines Callie, Nina’s pregnant and brash step-sister, who is by turns benign and intrusive. “Children are an overwhelming responsibility,” Leda tells him, which is not the diplomatic thing to say to a woman expecting her first child, but the perhaps intentionally hurtful, perhaps thoughtless comment is true to character. by Leda. Johnson, in her best performance by far, poignantly captures Nina’s nervousness and ambivalence as a woman who has nothing to complain about (she says) except for an exhausting child who makes her feel trapped in her own existence. Even the secondary characters have secrets and mysteries. Normal People’s Paul Mescal plays Will, a beach assistant whose friendship with Leda is somewhat unsettling. Ed Harris takes on the role of the attentive caretaker of the apartment Leda is renting, who may be drawn to her, or just alone, or maybe play with her in some way. The missing doll leads to subterfuge and suspicion. And we begin to wonder if Leda has gone from the ordinary to something more disturbed.
In the flashbacks, chronologically but piecemeal, we get to see how Leda has become who she is. Buckley’s fierce character is a woman whose passion and professional ambition does not match her domestic life with her husband and two little daughters. She is never indifferent, but she slams doors, impatiently slams her children, and faces a dilemma when she meets an attractive coworker (Peter Sarsgaard). Like Ferrante, Gyllenhaal raises uncomfortable questions, including: how far can a woman challenge societal expectations and her maternal role in the interest of saving her own sanity?
Offscreen, Gyllenhaal has surrounded herself with other leading collaborators, including Hlne Louvart, whose cinematography captures the blazing sun and the scintillating night streets, and takes us into an exuberant urban dance where Leda goes wild on Bon Jovi’s Livin ‘on a Prayer.
You don’t have to know or even love Ferrante’s handwriting to appreciate this colorful world. But it is noteworthy that Ferrante herself trusted Gyllenhaal with her novel, supporting her choice in a short newspaper column that said: “There is something far more important at play than this instinct to protect my own inventions. Another woman found in this text a good reason to test her creative capacities.” And since the film first appeared on the festival circuit, winning the award for best screenplay in Venice, Gyllenhaal said in interviews that she wrote a letter to the author describing her idea for the film, and that Ferrante only accepted on condition that Gyllenhaal herself realizes it. This stipulation was a generous act that protected an emerging filmmaker from the risk of having the project withdrawn, but it was also a shrewd gesture on Ferrante’s part. It has retained a vision of The Lost Daughter which now stands on its own as a dazzling and beautifully directed film.
The Lost Daughter is on Netflix from December 31.
Sources
2/ https://www.bbc.com/culture/article/20211215-film-review-the-lost-daughter
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
