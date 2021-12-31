What kept Samantha away from Bollywood?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a leading actress in the South and thanks to Raj and DK’s web series The Family Man 2 which has caught the attention of Bollywood audiences. It would have been a cinch for the actress to make forays into Bollywood long before, but the actress has deliberately steered clear of Bollywood.

Samantha spilled the beans on what kept her away from Bollywood for so long. The actress claims that she has only found confidence in her job in the past two years. The actress says she always made bad choices and didn’t like playing pretty girl roles.

I was settling in the South. It’s only in the past two years that things have changed at work. I am more confident to take on new challenges now. I don’t touch too many things at the same time; once I master one challenge I move on to another, which is why it took so long, Samantha says.

The debut of Samanthas Bollywood has made a lot of talk about them. While things have yet to be officially announced, it is widely rumored that she will be collaborating with Taapsee Pannu on a women-centric film to be produced under production by Taapsees.

