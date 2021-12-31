Entertainment
New Years TV Specials and How to Watch Them
Another year, another attack from New Years Eve programming looms as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on.
As 2022 approaches, many are choosing to stay Friday night to avoid catching the highly contagious variant of Omicron, which is spreading across the world. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the holidays from home, thanks to a number of festive TV shows that air on NBC, CBS, ABC and other networks.
Some viewing options include CNN New Years Eve Live and ABC New Years Rockin Eve, both held as part of New York City’s annual celebration in Times Square. The New York City festivities will continue but have been curtailed due to Omicron to limit the number of people allowed to watch the ball drop at midnight.
Omicron is also touched by Foxs New Years Eve Toast & Roast 2022, which was set to take place in New York City with performances by Imagine Dragons, Maroon 5, Billy Idol, Pink and Trace Adkins. Last week the network canceled the telecast, which was reportedly hosted by actors Ken Jeong and Joel McHale, due to the latest wave of coronavirus.
For the most part, however, the New Year’s celebrations on the small screen appear to be moving forward. Here’s a breakdown of what’s happening where and when to watch on the West Coast.
New Years Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen
Or: CNN
When: 5 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
What: Longtime friends and TV hosts will come together to present CNN’s New Years Eve main coverage for the fifth time from New York City, with additional dispatches from Las Vegas, Key West, Florida, Puerto Rico and Minneapolis. Earlier this week, Cohen would have promised an Instagram fan he would get [Cooper] drunk like my life depended on it then viewers should have a fun evening.
The show will also feature celebrity appearances and performances by Katy Perry, William Shatner, Patti LaBelle, Duran Duran, Amanda Gorman, Patti LuPone, David Arquette, Leslie Jordan, Cheri Oteri, Earth, Wind & Fire and others.
All American New Years
Or: Fox News Channel
When: 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
What: Hosted by Fox & Friends Weekend co-hosts Pete Hegseth and Rachel Campos-Duffy, Fox News’ New Years Eve show will feature a line dance competition, Times Square scavenger hunt and stand-up comedy , as well as dispatches from Nashville, New Orleans, Charleston, SC, and Tampa Bay, Florida Plus, performances by Trace Adkins, Eddie Montgomery, Sister Hazel and Lindsay Ell.
Great performances at the Met
Or: PBS SoCal
When: 7:30 p.m.
What: The Metropolitan Opera is hosting a New Years Gala, featuring Angel Blue, Pretty Yende, Javier Camarena and Matthew Polenzani.
2021: his toast!
Or: CNB
When: 8 p.m.
What: Today, show co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager will head NBC’s coverage at the start of New Years Eve, with appearances and performances by Michael Bubl, Amber Ruffin, Lisa Vanderpump and more. .
New Years Eve: Nashville Big Bash
Or: KCBS
When: 8 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.
What: Hosted by radio host Bobby Bones and TV reporter Rachel Smith, Nashvilles Big Bash will feature a number of country music stars including Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Cole Swindell and Zac Brown Band.
Dick Clarks Primetime Rockin Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022 ‘
Or: KABC
When: 8 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.
What: The American Idol and the radio host will lead ABC’s New Year’s Eve festivities from New York. The majority of performances will however take place in Los Angeles: AJR, Daisy the Great, Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, Big Boi, Sleepy Brown, D-Nice, Don Omar and Nio Garcia, French Montana, Macklemore with Ryan Lewis and Windser, Mae Muller, Mneskin, Masked Wolf, One Republic, Polo G, and Walker Hayes are all on the lineup in LA.
Journey and Karol G will perform in New York, while Billy Porter will take the stage in New Orleans and Daddy Yankee will perform in Puerto Rico. LL Cool J, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, and Chlo will no longer be on the show.
Countdown to New Years Eve 2022 live
Or: KTLA
When: 8:58 p.m.
What: KTLA anchors will ring in the New Year from Las Vegas.
United in Song: Celebrating the American Dream
Or: PBS SoCal
When: 9 p.m.
What: Broadway legend Chita Rivera will host a New Years concert at Philadelphias Independence Hall. Performers include Delbert Anderson, Jencarlos Canela, Judy Collins, Midori, Sandi Patty, Lea Salonga, Paulo Szot, the Washington Ballet and the American Pops Orchestra.
CNN New Years Eve Live with Don Lemon and Alisyn Camerota
Or: CNN
When: 9:30 p.m.
What: After Cohen and Coopers’ extravagance in Times Square, CNN colleagues Lemon and Camerota will take over from New Orleans with the help of comedian Dulc Sloan.
Mileys New Years Eve Party hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson
Or: KNBC and peacock
When: 10:30 p.m.
What: The singer and Saturday Night Live star will host NBC’s New Years Eve party from Miami. Performers include Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn, Kitty Cash and more surprises to come.
