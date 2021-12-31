Covid-19: Bollywood actor, his son “almost kicked out of the hotel” after infection – News





“We will never forget this experience. It makes me wonder if the world deserves honesty at all ‘ Instagram By our journalist Posted: Fri 31 Dec 2021, 09:52 Actor Ranvir Shorey has a nightmarish experience at a hotel in Goa, where he is staying with his son, Haroon, who has tested positive for Covid-19. As a result of my SM post, intended for the common good, we were almost kicked out of our hotel room, where we were in quarantine, because of customers pressuring the hotel to stay there, Ranvir said. on Instagram. The capacity of society for unscientific discrimination has been fully demonstrated. Interestingly, according to him, many fans wanted selfies with him just a day earlier. People who wanted selfies until the night before were blackmailing the hotel for discounts and refunds because we were in one of the rooms, he said. We will never forget this experience. It makes me wonder if the world deserves honesty at all. Earlier in the week, Ranvir said he and his son were on vacation in Goa and during a routine RT-PCR test before taking a flight to Mumbai, his son tested positive for Covid. We are both completely asymptomatic and immediately quarantined until further investigation is done, Ranvir said. The wave is real. #India. The actor appeared in 420 IPC, which released earlier this month on Zee5. He plays the role of a Parsi public prosecutor. I grew up in the Parsi community in Mumbai, he told media about his portrayal of lawyer Savak Jamshedji in the film. There was a phase in my life where my girlfriend was Parsi, my best friend was Parsi, I was hanging out in the Parsi settlements. I have a lot of love and affinity for the community and I guess it shows in my performance.

