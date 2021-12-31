The special prosecutor resigns; case may be delayed – The New Indian Express





Through Express news service KOCHI: The Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) in the actor kidnapping lawsuit has tendered his resignation, the prosecution told the Extra Special Sessions Court on Thursday. VN Anil Kumar, who appeared for the investigation team, tendered his resignation to the interior minister and the director general of prosecutions, also informed the court SPP KB Sunil Kumar. It is not confirmed whether the same has been accepted. The case could be further delayed following the resignation. The Supplementary SPP filed the statement that the SPP has resigned and requested time to make other arrangements. The investigating officer is responsible for making arrangements in light of the SCs directive to decide the case no later than February 16, 2022, read the entry in the court diary. Court takes 2 appeals Anil had left the court after filing a plea for further investigation into the case, which concerns the 2017 kidnapping of a Malayalam film actor. Actor Dileep is one of the defendants to be tried. Anil Kumar took up his post as SPP in January 2021 following the resignation of his predecessor A Sureshan in October of last year.

The disagreements with the judge of the first instance court Honey Varghese are said to be at the origin of the two resignations.

The court seized two prosecution appeals to stay the trial and allow further

investigating the case. The plea for further investigation was filed after Director Balachandrakumar claimed Dileep owned a copy of the video of the assault and knew Pulsar Suni well.

