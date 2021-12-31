Ocean City’s ‘first night’ promises a memorable celebration

By MADDY VITALE

The New Years Eve celebration in Ocean City, First Night 2022, offers a range of family entertainment in an alcohol-free environment to celebrate the New Year.

From ice skating and listening to groups, to a magic show or rides, there is more than enough to keep a family busy and happy.

First Night has become one of our greatest family traditions, and we are grateful that it has returned, Mayor Jay Gillian said Thursday. A non-alcoholic arts and entertainment event is Ocean City’s raison d’être.

Spanning 20 venues, First Night will offer more than 70 entertainment programs in 20 different locations across the city from 4 p.m. to midnight. The evening ends with fireworks.

The celebration is not only a great night of family entertainment, but also a real bargain that draws thousands of people to town during the holidays.

For $ 20, about the price of a large pepperoni pizza, First Night Button Holders put on a night of entertainment and activities.

This year, however, city officials are urging people to take extra precautions as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The event was canceled last year due to collection restrictions.

“Face masks are highly recommended for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people indoors,” said Doug Bergen, the city’s public information officer. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available at all sites.

The headliner of the event is the Grammy-winning group Tavares. Tavares best hits include It Only Takes a Minute and Heaven Must Be Missing an Angel. They will perform at 9 p.m. at the Music Pier.

Kids will enjoy Grammy-winning children’s artist Tim Kubart, who will be joined on stage at Music Pier for an interactive show at 5 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. by his band, the Space Cadets.

There was a schedule change for the first night that the city announced this week.

The Japanese drummer number will return with three shows at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the auditorium at Ocean City High School. Additionally, the Sensational Soul Cruisers – featuring horns and singers who pay homage to soul, R&B, Motown and disco from the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s – will perform at 9 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. am at school.

The two acts replace the Ocean City Theater Company’s performances of The Rainbow Fish and Beehive: The 60s Musical, which had to be canceled this week as a health precaution, Bergen said.

The change from OCTC shows to Japanese drummers and Sensational Soul Cruisers is the only one so far, Bergen explained.

Among the many things that button holders can enjoy at different locations around town are the rides at Wonderland Pier, an ice rink at the Sports & Civic Center, and inflatables. The Harlem Wizards and magician Chad Juros will entertain. And people can even try their hand at country dancing or listen to a performance by the Legacy Band.

The Ocean City Community Center will be a one-stop-shop for a multitude of activities at the Free Public Library, Aquatic & Fitness Center, Historical Museum, Library Atrium, and Seniors Center as well. than at the arts center.

And no need to worry about parking either.

All municipal parking lots and parking spaces with parking meters are free. Jitneys will provide free transportation from 5:00 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. for button holders. Jitneys will operate between all sites from the Ocean City Transportation Hub and Seventh Street parking lot.

For those who want to make the most of the $ 20 purchase price for the First Night 2022 Buttons, the fireworks display can be seen from the boardwalk or the beach between Third Street and 14th Street at midnight.

For more information, to purchase First Night buttons or for calendar updates, visit firstnightocnj.com.