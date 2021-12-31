Canucks Game Night: Not quite Hollywood parties yet





Kings are young and fun, but not yet powerful. Seems familiar? Photo by Bob Frid / Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

Content of the article (14-15-2, 7th in the Pacific Division) at LOS ANGELES KINGS (14-12-5, 6th in the Pacific division) 7:30 p.m., Crypto.com Arena. TV: Sportsnet. Radio: Sportsnet 650 AM. WHY WATCH Two games in two nights after returning from a 13-day layoff? The Canucks speak defiantly of the challenge, but you have to be wondering how fit they’ll feel after playing Wednesday night in Anaheim. CHEF POINTS CANUCKS 1. JT Miller GP 31 G 10 A 22 PTS 32 (+1) 2. Quinn Hughes GP 30 G 2 A 24 PTS 26 (+9) 3. Conor Garland GP 31 G 9 A 13 PTS 22 (+7) Kings 1. Anze Kopitar GP 31 G 9 A 19 PTS 28 (-4) 2. Alex Iafallo GP 31 G 10 A 10 PTS 20 (+5) 3. Adrian Kempe GP 31 G 13 A 6 PTS 19 (-4) SPECIAL TEAMS CANUCKS: PP 19.6% (15th) PK 67% (32nd) KINGS: PP 16.7% (25th) PK 76.1% (27th)

Content of the article THREE THINGS ABOUT KINGS With the best of them : The Kings were crushed by the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night, but heading into the pre-Christmas NHL hiatus they were playing well. They had secured victories over Washington, Minnesota and Florida in the eight days leading up to the break, a statement of what they are capable of on a good day. Work for this: According to the data tracking website Natural Stat Trick, the Kings are fifth in the NHL for generating high-risk scoring chances. These are the odds with the greatest probability of scoring, all within a foot or two of the crease. Checked in : The Kings have turned out to be excellent goaltenders: they’re sixth-best in the league at 5-5, with Jonathan Quick, Cal Peterson and Garret Sparks combined for a .931 save percentage. The Canucks have the second-best 5-to-5 save percentage in the NHL at .940. [email protected]m twitter.com/risingaction The Canucks Report, powered by Province Sports, is essential reading for hockey fans who eat, sleep, the Canucks repeat. register here

