Here’s how ‘And Just Like That …’ included Samantha in her last episode

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the first season, episode five, of the “Sex and the City” reboot, “And Just Like That …”

In the latest episode of “And Just Like That …”, the “Sex and the City” sequel series on HBO Max, our heroine Carrie Bradshaw chats a little too much on her podcast after being prescribed painkillers after a hip operation. She remembers a moment in season two, episode six of the original series when Samantha Jones had to remove her diaphragm after it was stuck up there. Her fellow hosts love her frankness or maybe it’s the essence of Samantha they love so much, but Charlotte hears the moment and tells Carrie that since they’re not on good terms, maybe her full name will drop her in such a public forum is a left movement.

So Carrie has to reach out and what does she do? She text him.

Their last text correspondence was after Samantha sent the flowers to Big’s funeral. Carrie texted him, “Thank you” and Samantha replied, “Sure. “

Carrie and her babysitter, Charlotte. Craig Blankenhorn / HBO MAX

To this, Carrie sends a long-winded message explaining what happened, to which Samantha immediately responds with “One of my happiest hours.”

Carrie wants to make sure she hasn’t broken any code, so she says “I hope you’re okay.”

Samantha responds right away again, this time with, “Sure. I like that your vagina gets some air time.”

It looks like our Samantha!

And just like that… I actually find myself loving the way they include Samantha in this reboot.

A slightly different table of four for brunch. Craig Blankenhorn / HBO MAX

What fans need to remember here: Kim Cattrall is the one who didn’t want to go back to Samantha’s house, and spoke about the producers and creators replacing her if they wanted to continue the series or make another film. So, fans constantly commenting on Samantha’s absence is questionable at this point and somehow demeaning to the woman who had the right to say no to playing the character in the future.

They could have done a lot of things, but the way they staged a feud between the characters, in some ways very similar to the alleged feud in real life, is pretty good. And having her appear in the text not only makes sense for friends with each other, but any friend in 2021 as well. (I recently had a falling out with two old friends myself, and the only way we’ve communicated in recent months, if at all, is by text.)

Of course, what made Samantha Jones Cattrall first and foremost was the character’s great writing as well. And in those few sentences that were written in that last episode, you can’t help but hear her and know that she’s still here. Yes, she might not be there the way the fans want her, but maybe also this it’s life …





Carrie from this last episode of “And Just Like That …” and Samantha from an episode of “Sex and the City”. HBO Max / Courtesy Everett Collection

After Samantha texted her Samantha-isms, Carrie texted her “I miss you”.

The speech bubbles across the pond were typing, and they weren’t. Nothing was sent.

Carrie still manages to do everything about her most of the time in an emotionally annoying way that can be deceptively sentimental and force custody of whoever is on the other side. This time it didn’t work. Maybe it’s for the best, so that Samantha can protect herself and Carrie learn something.

I’m sure we’ll see or read more of Samantha the rest of this season of “And Just Like That …”

For now, I’m glad she’s here.



