Farmington has another dry year despite a wet December





FARMINGTON Farmington may have had a relatively wet end to 2021, but that hasn’t helped the city emerge from the drought that has plagued San Juan County over the past two years. As of December 30, the Four Corners Regional Airport had received 1.28 inches of precipitation for December, more than double the normal amount for that date, or 0.57 inches, according to Annette Mokry, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Albuquerque. That total was supported by a Christmas Eve storm that dumped 0.64 inches of moisture over the city, she said. And more precipitation was expected to fall in the last days of the year, with another storm system expected to blow over the weekend, leaving single-digit temperatures behind. But even that explosion was unlikely to bring Farmington to its 30-year humidity average for the year. Mokry said the city recorded 6.68 inches of humidity for 2021 as of December 30, while the average total since 1991 is 7.76 inches. According to Daily Times records, rainfall totals at Farmington over the past few years have varied considerably. In 2015, the city drew 11.3 inches, but that figure fell to 7.33 inches in 2016, 7.58 in 2017, 4.32 in 2018, 8.1 in 2019 and a paltry 3.37 in 2020. , its lowest total in at least 23 years. The city has only reached double-digit humidity levels in the past 24 years 2015 and 2010, when 10.16 inches fell. Most of San Juan County remains locked in extreme drought, according to the United States Drought Monitor, which is the second worst ranking. The northeast and southwest corners of the county are the exception, but they are in extreme drought, which is the third worst classification. Still, the county is in a better position than it was at the end of December 2020, when three quarters of its territory was in exceptional drought, the worst ranking. The rest of the county was then in an extreme drought. Even better news is the state of the snowpack in southwest Colorado. According to Snowpack summary of the time series of the San Miguel, Dolores, Animas and San Juan river basins produced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the snowpack stood at 108% of average on December 27, with additional buildup expected in the last days of the year. It was well ahead of last year’s pace and close to matching the 2020 index, when the snowpack ended up being close to the historic average for the winter. But these conditions may not last long. Mokry said a warming and drying trend was forecast for the first week of January, and she noted that it was an El Nio year in the Pacific Ocean, which usually means higher temperatures. average and below average precipitation for the American Southwest. “It would be pretty much what we would expect,” she said. Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or [email protected]. Support local journalism with a digital subscription.

