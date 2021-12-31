Tollywood actor Dev reacts to Bangla Tonic film competing with 83, Pushpa at box office





Tollywood actor Dev Adhikari has opened up about his latest release, Tonic, and his box office performance. The film released on December 24 is currently facing competition from big releases like Ranveer Singhs 83 and Allu Arjuns Pushpa. In an exclusive conversation with Aaj Tak Bangla, Dev Adhikari reacted to the same and said he was convinced Tonic would attract moviegoers. PUBLIC WANTS TO WATCH TONIC, SAYS DEV ADHIKARI While Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone-starrer 83, and Allu Arjuns Pushpa catch the eye, Dev Adhikari is confident viewers are also interested in watching his latest Tonic outing. “I was told the movie would be pulled in a day if it didn’t shoot. I told them, you won’t decide, the audience will decide what to watch. Audiences want to watch Tonic. “Dev Adhikari said. The actor added, “There have even been instances where producers have gone into the movie theater and there are no Tonic standees. The standees were thrown away so the audience could not see them. . “ THE FIGHT IS NOT FOR TONIC, BUT FOR OUR PRIDE, RESPECT: DEV Dev Adhikari also spoke about the difficulties in getting even just one show when big movies come out with a regional film like Tonic. “The fight is not for Tonic. Why won’t Bengali films be shown? It’s a fight that is not mine. If they say Bollywood films will have 90% occupancy, for 10% occupancy for our movies, we have to make 10 calls to tell us give us at least one show. Why don’t you give us fair play? Give us a week, throw it away after that, Dev said. “As a producer I would say the fight is for our pride and respect. 83 distributors are also Bengali film producers. Will not have room. Then you will wonder why your films are not making. don’t make that mistake, the actor added. THE PERFORMANCE OF THE TONIC In addition to facing competition and rejection at the start, the demand for tonics has increased. Dev Adhikari revealed that directors are now getting calls from multiplexes and single-screen theaters for his film. Until 10 days ago, no one was showing my show. Today we get 20 to 30 calls to edit our show, including multiplexes and single screen venues. Even those who said the movie would be cast, Tonic is also sold out for advance booking, Dev Adhikari said. Other than Tonic, Dev Adhikari will soon be seen in Kaache Manush. READ ALSO | After Sourav Ganguly tests positive for Covid, Tolly Dev actor assures fans he tested negative READ ALSO | 83rd box office collection Day 7: Ranveer Singh’s film gathers momentum around the world

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/movies/regional-cinema/story/tollywood-actor-dev-reacts-to-bangla-film-tonic-competing-with-83-pushpa-at-box-office-1894419-2021-12-31 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos