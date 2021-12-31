



By Sharon Aron Baron The latest exhibition by Parkland artist Nava Lundy is sure to attract audiences around the world. In partnership with the Cultural Division of Broward, the inaugural exhibition “Through New Eyes” is now presented at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Terminal 2. Lundy, who Discussion about the park featured in 2019, is a nationally recognized artist best known for her series of large-scale paintings of Muses, who are poetically inspired Greek goddesses, featuring strong, intriguing and captivating women, and more recently for his colorful paintings of animals. Located after security, the Terminal 2 Art Gallery features a series of animal paintings in the north area and a series of Muse-inspired paintings in the south gate area. The artwork, created exclusively for this exhibition, is layered with nuanced colors and textures. In addition, a three-dimensional element gives it a feeling of tactile energy. “Lundy’s exhibit brings a sense of joy and excitement to the space with its vibrant colors and themes accessible to all age groups,” said Phil Dunlap, director of Broward’s cultural division. “The rotating nature of these exhibitions will also provide a dynamic program showcasing our local talents, which we hope passengers and employees alike will enjoy for years to come.” “What a great way to celebrate the New Year with the opening of this magnificent gallery in the newly renovated Terminal 2,” said Mark Gale, CEO / Aviation Director of FLL. “We hope that these exhibits will allow passengers to experience the cultural richness of our community while promoting our local artists by sharing their work with hundreds of thousands of passengers.” A wife and mother of three, Lundy paints in her home studio in Parkland. She received national recognition after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, she donated portraits of relatives of the victim. Since 2009, FLL has dedicated a space in Terminal 2 to showcase and promote the work of local artists. To date, nearly 20 artists have had individual exhibitions. The Terminal 2 art gallery, completed in December, will rotate exhibitions every six months, and artists from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties are eligible to participate. Lundy’s exhibition will be on view until June 2022. Send your news to Parklands # 1 news source,Talk about the park. Author profile Sharon Aron Baron Sharon Aron Baron is a Parkland resident and Editor-in-Chief of Talk Media. She has been covering Parkland news since 2012. Parkland Talk was created to provide information, sights and entertainment to the residents of Parkland.

