Drew McIntyre reveals which game “certainly did not live up to its hopes”: “The crowd was a little deflated”

Drew McIntyre has climbed many mountains in WWE: from recovering a crumbling career to winning the Royal Rumble and conquering the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. Every moment cannot be refreshed as it is hoped, and McIntyre experienced it at one of WWE’s most successful pay-per-view events.

Ahead of WWE SummerSlam in August, McIntyre was hoping to bring out the best in his friend Jinder Mahal. A game between McIntyre and Mahal, which lasted 4:40, did not live up to McIntyre’s expectations. The former WWE Champion opened the contest in an interview with CBS Sports ahead of WWE Day 1 on January 1, where he will face Madcap Moss.

“No, definitely not,” he said. “I didn’t expect Becky [Lynch] return. The previous game gave the crowd that reaction, that moment. Then when they expected the long match with Becky and Bianca [Belair], it took the sales breath away making the match last around 20 seconds. To go out after that, the crowd was a little deflated. It wasn’t quite what I hoped the reaction would be.

“It might not have been what I was hoping for in terms of a game, but it gave Drew McIntyre the big win on a big stage, a very dominant win. Even though sometimes I think to myself, ‘I want to do it. go and have the best match you can and do all the cool stuff near the falls and stuff, “sometimes you have to be saved from yourself and protect the character and raise the character. It was about raising Drew McIntyre and it did it on a huge stage. “

Check out Drew McIntyre’s full interview below.

McIntyre has been a focal point of WWE programming in the crowd-free pandemic era, successfully winning the WWE Championship at the main event of WrestleMania 36. It’s a moment he cherishes; However, that doesn’t quite match McIntyre’s desire to hoist WWE Gold in front of a full-capacity WrestleMania audience.

“I’m happy with everything I’ve done in my career, especially since coming back to WWE,” McIntyre said. “I absolutely want it. I’ll work for it, but there are only a few things I can control and I’m working as hard as I can on all the things I can control. If that doesn’t happen, this was not planned But I will have an important moment on Mania, maybe not in the final match, but it will be in the final match. I’m going to make that happen, but I will have that important moment.

“Two years ago I won the title with no one. It meant the world to me and was necessary at that time. The next year I fight for the title. Again, my God, two years right now, what are the odds. A limited crowd at Raymond James Stadium, I’m going to have my moment. Then I’m suffocated so I don’t have my moment in front of the fans. So maybe Mania can’t – not being my biggest lucky charm, but I have a good feeling that there is going to be an important moment for Drew at a Mania. I still have many years in me. Everyone thinks I have already in my forties … like I’ve been here forever, I’m still 36. I still have a lot of time left. “

McIntyre is said to be returning to the world championship stage against winner Roman Reigns against Brock Lesnar. The chance to compete for the Universal title is salivating, but McIntyre enjoyed his time away from the main event scene.

“You can try new things,” McIntyre said. “When you’re the champion you really want everything to hit. You expect everything to hit. You can throw things at the wall when you’re not the champion and see what sticks. What works and what doesn’t work, there isn’t so much going on about you when you’re not involved in that title scene. Also for the fans it gives them a chance to see you in a different light. See you do something else. And eventually, hopefully, they’ll get to the point where they’re like, ‘Why isn’t that guy in the title pic? It drives me crazy. I want to see him there again … “

“It’s cool to walk away, to add a few layers to the character. Maybe get a new grip as they like to say in the wrestling industry and the fans start to rally behind you and chasing the title. Because you know, the interest and the money, in general, is in the race instead of holding the title. “