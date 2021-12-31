John Madden: A Pioneer in Sports Entertainment | News, Sports, Jobs

Football legend John Madden passed away on Tuesday at the age of 85. The former player, coach and host has made an impact on the lives of millions of sports fans around the world. Madden will perhaps be best remembered for what his successful video game franchise did to popularize the sport he loved.

The Madden video game series debuted on personal computer platforms in 1988. From there, the series then entered the mainstream home entertainment arena in 1990 with the release of “John Madden Football” for the Sega Genesis console.

Being old enough to have played Madden during the early years of the series, the game was not only fun, but it was revolutionary compared to other simulation football games of the time. I remember playing Madden ’92 and being amazed at how people could now play games in different weather conditions. Football video games before Madden didn’t give players the ability to play in snow, rain, and wind.

The vast array of offensive and defensive play available also marked me as a pre-teen playing Madden. For the very first time, I learned what a five hundred tusk is. Offensive formations such as shotgun, I-formation and singleback were totally foreign to me as a young football fan before I experienced Madden. The call of the audibles to the line of scrimmage added another wrinkle to the game that made fans feel like a part of the action. Competing simulation games at the time just didn’t have such intricate football-specific details.

Another innovation from Madden was that the video game reflected the different skill levels of each player. For example, football fans understand that current Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson has a lot more speed and agility than former Baltimore quarterback Joe Flacco. As a result, Jackson is programmed to go faster than Flacco in Madden. Before the Madden franchise, these two players moved at the same pace in most simulation football games of the time.

I also remember in the early versions of Madden that historic teams were added to the game for the first time. I found it not only fun, but also very informative to play with teams and players before my time. The 1958 Baltimore Colts, 1960 Philadelphia Eagles and 1972 Miami Dolphins were some of the historic teams available to players in the Madden Editions of the early ’90s. I first heard of the legendary running back Jim Brown when my dad pulverized my defense with the No.32 on the 1964 Cleveland Browns in a Madden ’94 game.

The innovations don’t stop there. In Madden ’96, users were able to create their own player for the first time. In fact, the attributes of the player in the game were determined by the quality of certain drills when creating a new player. The 40 meter scoreboard, as well as position specific drills have been added to the game.

In later editions of Madden, the popular “Fashion franchise” gave users the option to play multiple seasons as a team. In an effort to reflect a typical NFL offseason, advanced scouting and annual drafts have been used to rebuild the roster. The retirements of free agents and players have also become a staple of the game; aspects that were simply overlooked in most other football sims before Madden.

As the Super Bowl-winning head coach, Madden used his knowledge of football to add real-life elements to the video game world. Her trademark charm and charisma were also fully on display in the Madden series with phrases such as “boom” and “Whap” added in her voice over role for the game.

Through his work in developing the famous simulation franchise, John Madden has given ordinary fans like myself a glimpse into the sport that was previously not available to the public. With decades of fun playing Madden on multiple consoles, I have also become a more savvy fan in the process. Because the former coach and host has managed to transfer his love of the sport into the home entertainment genre, I can confidently say that Madden’s name will forever be synonymous with football.