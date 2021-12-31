Ranveer Singh opens after completing 10 years in Bollywood





Bombay: It has been a ten year journey for Ranveer Singh in the world of Hindi cinema. The Bollywood livewire star said it had been a fulfilling experience for him and that he was a different person 10 years ago. Ranveer made his acting debut with ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ in 2010, after which he starred in many blockbusters such as’ Bajirao Mastani ‘,’ Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela ‘,’ Padmaavat ‘,’ Dil Dhadakne Do ‘,’ Simmba ‘,’ Gully Boy ‘and’ 83 ‘. He says, “I have accomplished a decade and this trip has exceeded my wildest imagination. I’m so grateful that I even got the chance to be an actor and filled with gratitude every day. It’s surreal for me to think I’m living my dream, I’m so grateful for the opportunities, I appreciate them hugely. “And what a journey it’s been these 10 years – from ‘Band Baaja Baraat’ (BBB) ​​to ’83’ and I’m so happy to have had the opportunity to work with the best filmmakers, to show my repertoire in as an actor, to explore my own craft in various genres, to showcase my versatility. The actor describes his trip as fulfilling. “It was a fulfilling trip, but I was a different person than 10 years ago. When I started with ‘BBB’ it was an overnight success and I felt like I was could do anything. But over the years I started to gain more experience and evolve as a person, I realized that I didn’t know anything and that I was like a man, this profession of actor and performance is unlimited. He added, “There’s no right or wrong in doing things – it’s just a creation, it’s so fluid, it’s literally endless. And so, I realized that today I’m in a position where I don’t know anything. The actor shared this, only scratching the surface. “So 10 years later, on this important career release, I would say I’m hungrier than ever. “I want to work with filmmakers who have shaped me again to see what else I can explore from this collaboration. I want to work with new voices, new genres, new filmmakers, new stories, I want new challenges. Ranveer shared that being an actor has given him so much “joy, fulfillment right now. I am working with Karan Johar for the first time, Alia for the second time – to collaborate with these great talents – I am very excited for the films to come. Ranveer will next be seen in YRF’s ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, Shankar’s remake of his blockbuster ‘Anniyan’, ‘Cirkus’ by Rohit Shetty and ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ by Karan Johar. (IANS)

