



This is the year of Andrew Garfield. The 38-year-old actor leads the awards circuit, having received accolades and nominations for his outstanding performance in the musical Lin-Manuel Miranda, check mark check mark … BOOM! And he receives redemption in the form of another project that took a long time (but will not be discussed here). Needless to say, Garfield is checking off a number of items from his career and life bucket list, which seems appropriate as his check mark check mark … BOOM the character, Jonathan Larson, struggled with the weight of his accomplishments on the eve of his 30th birthday, and the musical captures all of that uncertainty. Garfield himself didn’t have that level of uncertainty when he was 30. At this point in his career, he had already embarked on feature films with a role in The Haunting of Mark Romanek Never let Me Go, received critical acclaim for his supporting tour in David Fincher’s The Social network, and played Spider-Man once on screen. Sitting down with CinemaBlend to discuss this time in his life and his current run in Hollywood, Garfield opened up to us by saying: Thirty was a time. I feel like 40 years will be more of a time for me! (Laughs) I’m approaching 40, and I think I need it, if I want to have kids and a family, I have to do it quickly so that I don’t get burned out. But being 30, yes, it was a strange thing. Jonathan Larson, in check mark check mark … BOOM, was a struggling artist and playwright. He was a waiter in a restaurant in New York and did everything in his power not to be this cliché alive. Larson, in real life, keeps writing To rent, but died before the show achieved its Broadway success. This caused Garfield to recall his days before the movie, as he goes on to tell CinemaBlend: I had a period in my early twenties where I wasn’t sure if I was going to be successful as an actor. I spent a year and a half serving tables, working at Starbucks, and doing whatever you do. Nothing wrong with any of these things, but obviously for me my dream was something different. It was definitely a delicate moment, a delicate moment. It took a lot of soul-searching and fear-confronting to say, “No, I’m going to have to try to spend my time… I’m going to have to stick to it.” And I’m so glad I did. U.S. too. This year alone, Andrew Garfield entertained as he educated, educating us on tele-evangelism in Tammy Faye’s eyes, and bring Jonathan Larson’s musical contributions to life in check mark check mark … BOOM. In my opinion, his performance in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical is the best performance of the year (of which his performance in this OTHER movie which is currently in theaters is right behind). Celebrate Garfield today and watch him burn in the Oscar race as 2022 kicks off.

