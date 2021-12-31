Entertainment
How to watch the Times Square Ball drop on New Years Eve
As New Yorkers prepare to shut the door in 2021, crowds will return to Times Square on Friday for the annual balloon drop despite the increase in Covid-19 cases in New York and across the country.
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced last week that although New Years celebrations would be reduced somewhat this year, the ball drop would continue. Last year, only a small number of frontline workers and their families were allowed to attend.
We want to show we are moving forward and we want to show the world that New York City is pushing its way through this, Mr de Blasio said on the Today show Thursday, emphasizing politics. vaccination events. It is really important not to give up in the face of this.
While the public is welcome once again to Times Square, revelers might want to think twice before watching the ball drop in person this year.
New York Cities the average seven-day test positivity rate was around 15% Tuesday, according to the state. The event will also draw people from across the country and around the world with varying rates of Covid cases and vaccinations.
Even with limited attendance, vaccination and masking requirements, gathering in Times Square will not be without risk, Dr. Wafaa El-Sadr, professor of epidemiology at Columbia University, said in an email. .
City officials such as Mark Levine, the new Manhattan Borough president, have called for the celebrations to stop to prevent the virus from spreading further.
I think we need to do more to slow this down, said Mr Levine, who is recovering from a second episode of Covid-19 despite being vaccinated and boosted. Sadly, I don’t think we should have an in-person crowd in Times Square on New Years Eve.
The bullet drop isn’t the only event happening in Times Square that night. Eric Adams, the mayor-elect of New York, announced he would be sworn in during the New Year’s celebration, taking the oath shortly after midnight on Saturday.
Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch New Year’s Eve events.
What time does the party start?
The celebrations will begin at 6 p.m. in Times Square. Visitors will not be allowed to enter the viewing areas until 3 p.m., hours later than in previous years.
Who plays in Times Square?
Several musical groups are planned, including KT Tunstall, Karol G and Journey.
There will also be a presentation by the Sino-American Friendship Association, a non-profit group, with a Chinese martial arts demonstration and dance performance.
Rapper LL Cool J was scheduled to perform, but dropped out on Wednesday after announcing he tested positive for Covid. Singer Chloe Bailey also canceled Wednesday, though she didn’t explain why.
And last week, Phish, who typically performs on New Years Eve a few blocks from Times Square at Madison Square Garden, postponed all of her upcoming in-person shows until April. His New Year’s Eve show will be broadcast live for free from 8:30 p.m. on the group’s YouTube channel and website.
How can I watch the ball fall from my house?
Several TV channels will host New Years specials live from Times Square.
Ryan Seacrest will host ABC Dick Clarks New Years Rockin Eve, while Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will kick off the CNN event.
On NBC, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager will provide coverage in New York until 10 p.m. After that, singer Miley Cyrus and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson will take over from Miami.
Fox canceled their live special in Times Square last week on Covid’s security concerns and have yet to announce what programming will take its place.
Each show will also air musical performances from across the country, such as Katy Perry in Las Vegas on CNN, Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker in Los Angeles on ABC and Saweetie in Miami on NBC.
You can also attend the festivities live from Times Square Alliance, or watch them on streaming services like Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV or Peacock.
How can I watch it in person?
If you’re up for the cold, crowds, and possible Covid exposure, you can watch the ball drop for free in Times Square. Entry points will be set up on Sixth Avenue and Eighth Avenue between 38th and 56th Street.
The closest subway station to the action is, of course, Times Square-42nd Street. But given how crowded this station is on New Years Eve, it might be best to get off at a nearby station and walk.
There are also several New Year’s parties organized by companies across the city, including bullet-watching nights at the AMC Empire Theater on 42nd Street and Bar 54 on 45th Street.
What are the Covid security measures taken?
All participants over 5 years old must show full proof of vaccination to enter. Anyone under 5 years old must be accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult. The crowd will be limited to 15,000 people in designated observation enclosures, and everyone will be required to wear a mask.
But some doctors and epidemiologists have always cautioned against witnessing the balloon drop in person this year, citing the nationwide spike in Covid cases caused by the Omicron variant and the added risk created by revelers traveling to it. national and international scale.
Given the increase in Covid cases from Omicron, I wouldn’t go to Times Square to watch the bullet drop, said Dr Danielle Ompad, an epidemiologist at New York University.
There is no way to control the crowds that crowd the metro, streets and nearby bars and restaurants, she said, increasing the possibility of the virus spreading.
Those who did not have a booster and received their second dose of the vaccine more than six months ago may also be less protected, she added.
People who decide to watch the ball drop in person should keep their masks on all the time and get tested three to four days after, she said, and they should continue to wear masks around others until. let their test results come back.
But the safest thing to do this year, according to epidemiologists, would be to ring the New Year without a crowd.
While disappointing for many, it is wise to forgo the big in-person New Year’s celebration events this year, Dr El-Sadr said.
Dana rubinstein contributed reports.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/30/nyregion/times-square-ball-drop-how-to-watch.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]