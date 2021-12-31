How to watch the Times Square Ball drop on New Years Eve

As New Yorkers prepare to shut the door in 2021, crowds will return to Times Square on Friday for the annual balloon drop despite the increase in Covid-19 cases in New York and across the country.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced last week that although New Years celebrations would be reduced somewhat this year, the ball drop would continue. Last year, only a small number of frontline workers and their families were allowed to attend.

We want to show we are moving forward and we want to show the world that New York City is pushing its way through this, Mr de Blasio said on the Today show Thursday, emphasizing politics. vaccination events. It is really important not to give up in the face of this.

While the public is welcome once again to Times Square, revelers might want to think twice before watching the ball drop in person this year.